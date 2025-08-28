FBI recovers possible evidence in Leavenworth, WA search for Travis Decker

The Brief FBI Seattle and partner agencies searched 247 acres near Rock Island Campground over two days. Several items were recovered and are being analyzed for a possible connection to Travis Decker. Decker remains wanted for the June killings of his three daughters; a $20,000 reward is offered for information.



Federal investigators say they have recovered several items that could be connected to the case of wanted murder suspect Travis Decker following a large-scale search near Rock Island Campground earlier this week.

This photo provided by FBI Seattle shows several law enforcement agencies participating in the search for Travis Decker, who was charged with murder and kidnapping, at Rock Island Campground near Leavenworth, Wa. on Monday, August. 25, 2025. (FBI via AP)

The FBI Seattle field office announced Thursday that more than 100 personnel took part in a two-day grid search operation on Aug. 25 and 26.

Agents and partner agencies combed through roughly 247 acres of rugged forest near Leavenworth in an effort to locate Decker or evidence tied to the June killings of his three daughters.

"The mission of the search was to locate Travis Decker, discover signs of his whereabouts, or find any other evidence of the murder of his three daughters," said W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Seattle.

Potential evidence under review

What we know:

Investigators said several items were recovered during the operation and are being examined to determine if they are connected to the case. Authorities cautioned that final results will take time.

"Finding this potential evidence emphasizes the value in having various teams search an area multiple times, especially in such challenging conditions," Herrington said.

This photo provided by FBI Seattle shows FBI and other law enforcement agencies participating in the search for Travis Decker, who was charged with murder and kidnapping, at Rock Island Campground near Leavenworth, Wa. on Monday, August. 25, 2025. (FBI via AP)

The FBI said the search covered more ground than originally planned, with teams documenting more than 1 million square meters of dense terrain.

Electronic mapping of the operation has been provided to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and other federal partners.

Multiple agencies take part in search

Dig deeper:

The search was described as the most extensive of its kind in the area to date. Crews worked through temperatures approaching 100 degrees and thick vegetation.

Alongside FBI Seattle, participating agencies included the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, Port of Seattle Police Department, Yakima Police Department, U.S. Forest Service’s Wenatchee River District, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, and Central Washington University’s anthropology department.

Investigation continues, suspect considered dangerous

The backstory:

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office remains the lead agency in the investigation, with the FBI continuing to provide resources.

Decker, a trained survivalist, is wanted in connection with the June 2 killings of his daughters Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5. The girls were found dead in a truck at Rock Island Campground after failing to return from a custody visit, authorities said.

The Decker girls and their mother Whitney Decker. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to Decker’s arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous.

"If you see Travis Decker, please call 911 immediately and do not attempt to contact or approach him," officials said.

How to provide information

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Decker’s whereabouts is urged to call the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit tips online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

