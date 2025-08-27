FBI reopens WA campgrounds after Travis Decker search

Several campgrounds and hiking trails in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest are back open after the FBI completed its multi-day shutdown of the area.

This photo provided by FBI Seattle shows a closed road to Rock Island Campground where multiple law enforcement agencies are participating in the search for Travis Decker, who was charged with murder and kidnapping, near Leavenworth, Wa. on Monday, A (FBI via AP) Expand

What we know:

Roughly 100 FBI agents and partner agency personnel conducted a grid search at Rock Island Campground from Aug. 24–27, the crime scene where triple-murder suspect Travis Decker allegedly killed his three children before disappearing.

Did the FBI find any evidence at Rock Island Campground?

What we don't know:

It's unclear if any new evidence was found during the closure. FOX 13 is awaiting additional information from law enforcement.

When asked why this specific site was being searched again, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said there was still more to gain from returning to the area with more technology and personnel to gain a deeper understanding of the scene for posterity.

Other law enforcement officers also stressed the importance of conducting due diligence to document as much as possible before evidence erodes.

This photo provided by FBI Seattle shows several law enforcement agencies participating in the search for Travis Decker, who was charged with murder and kidnapping, at Rock Island Campground near Leavenworth, Wa. on Monday, August. 25, 2025. (FBI via AP)

The following areas have reopened:

Campgrounds

Rock island Campground

Blackpine Horse Campground

Chatter Creek Campground

Roads

FSR 7600600

FSR 7600550

FSR 7600415 and 7600415A

FSR 7609000

FSR 7609110

FSR 7600110

FSR 7600615, 7600616, 7600915, 7600000, 7609400, 7600810

Trailheads

Jack Pine Trail 1558

Icicle Gorge Trail 1596

Icicle Gorge Upper Loop 1596.1

Icicle Gorge Upper Loop Tie 1596.2

Is Travis Decker alive or dead?

While the search has been ongoing for nearly three months, authorities say they have no evidence to suggest if he is "either alive or deceased" and that his whereabouts remain unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this article came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

