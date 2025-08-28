The Brief A man died following an assault at a SuicideBoys concert at White River Amphitheater in Auburn. King County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance for evidence related to the incident. Details are limited, and the investigation remains active; evidence can be submitted online.



A man died after being assaulted at a concert at the White River Amphitheater, and the King County Sheriff's Office is seeking evidence.

What we know:

According to detectives, a man was the victim of an aggravated assault after the SuicideBoys concert at the White River Amphitheater in Auburn on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

The victim was taken to Haborview Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. Now, detectives are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with video, photos, or information about the suspect in the assault is asked to submit evidence to the King County Sheriff's Office online portal.

Additional details about the incident were not provided. This remains an active investigation.

The White River Amphitheater is located eight miles east of Auburn on the Muckleshoot Indian Reservation.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.

