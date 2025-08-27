WA fugitive on the run wanted for robbery, gun theft

The Brief Fugitive Bryce Lewis is wanted for robbery, firearm theft, and identity theft in Des Moines. Lewis allegedly fired a shot at a victim who confronted him after using his credit cards. Authorities warn Lewis is armed and dangerous, and tips can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers.



A wanted fugitive is on the run, accused of breaking into lockers at a Des Moines gym, stealing credit cards, and firing a shot with a stolen gun when a victim confronted him.

King County Sheriff's detectives are searching for 25-year-old Bryce Lewis. He's wanted on charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree theft of a firearm, and two counts of identity theft.

Lewis allegedly stole two people's wallets at the Des Moines Planet Fitness and used the cards at a nearby grocery store. When one victim received an alert on his phone about the card usage, he confronted Lewis, who fired a shot towards him after a brief struggle, according to court documents. The victim was not injured.

Lewis is described as 5'9", 220 pounds and has tattoos on his arms. One on his right arm reads "FTP," and his left arm is tatted with the word "MIND" and a smiley face.

Authorities say to not approach Lewis, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Lewis may have fled to the Portland, Oregon area. He is also wanted by Seattle Police, Federal Way Police and the FBI Task Force.

If you know where Lewis is, you can send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or through the P3 Tips App. You can also call the King County Warrants Unit at (206) 477-3113 or send an email to KCSOWarrantsTips@kingcounty.gov

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office, probable cause documents from the Des Moines Police Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

7 protesters arrested at Microsoft president's office at Redmond, WA campus

WA risks federal funding over truck driver language requirement

Seattle man describes moment he was shot in chest

Travis Decker manhunt: Law enforcement provide update on WA search

Alligator snapping turtle found in Lake Washington

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.