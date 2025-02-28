WA police looking for armed construction worker who pistol-whipped clients

The Brief Des Moines police are looking for a man who allegedly pistol-whipped two adults who had contracted him to do work on their home. Jason Russell Foster is considered armed and dangerous, and was last tracked to Saltwater State Park.



Police are searching for Jason Russell Foster. The 51-year-old is wanted for multiple counts of felony assault after investigators say he attacked two people inside their Des Moines home early Friday morning.

What we know:

According to reports, officers responded to a 911 call at 6:47 a.m. stating that a man entered a home in the 26000 block of Marine View Drive and pistol-whipped two adults.

Investigators said there were two children inside the home at the time of the attack but were not hurt.

FOX 13 has learned it was one of the children who called 911, telling dispatch there was a man inside the house with a gun and that he was fighting with their parents.

Police said one of the victims was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and the other person was treated on scene.

As for a motive behind the attack, police said that’s still unclear.

"We do know the suspect was hired to do contracting work at the house and was known to the victims," said Des Moines Assistant Police Chief Cory Stanton. "He walked in the house because they were expecting him to be there."

Jason Russell Foster

Police said after the alleged attack, the suspect, who they identified as Foster, left the scene in his vehicle but soon abandoned it. It has since been taken into custody for evidence purposes.

"Once we learned of the severity of this crime, his criminal past and that he had a gun, multiple law enforcement agencies got involved," said Assistant Chief Stanton.

Foster was tracked to nearby Saltwater State Park but managed to avoid capture.

"We don’t know where he could be," said Assistant Chief Stanton. "He could be in the city of Des Moines. He could’ve left by now but we are focused on getting him into custody."

Police state that Foster is armed and dangerous, and that he has a criminal record dating back 24 years.

"Like I said, he’s a registered sex offender," said Assistant Chief Stanton. "He’s a dangerous individual. We’re asking anyone, if you see him, do not approach. Just call 911."

Public records show Foster has a Renton address, but police say he has yet to return home.

"We have multiple agencies looking for him," said Stanton. "What’s important right now is getting him into custody."

Foster is described as a 51-year-old man, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 225 pounds, with blue eyes and a shaved head. While detectives believe he may still be in the Des Moines area, they are telling people not to approach him.

If you see him, call 911. You can also call the Des Moines Police Department at (206) 878-3301. Anonymous tips can be submitted at (206) 870-6871, or via email at CrimeTips@desmoineswa.gov.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 on-air and online for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Des Moines Police Department.

