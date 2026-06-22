Your guide to WA wildfire evacuation levels

The Brief Wildfire season has begun in Washington. Officials will issue notifications depending on the severity of a wildfire or emergency in your area. Level 1 is a "Ready" phase, Level 2 is a "Set" phase that may lead to evacuation on short notice, and Level 3 "Go" phase indicates an immediate evacuation is necessary.



Wildfire season in Washington is just beginning.

Here is everything you need to know about the three evacuation levels issued by officials during emergencies.

What you can do:

If an emergency – such as a wildfire – warrants a potential evacuation, officials will notify residents with one of three evacuation levels.

King, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston Counties have recently operated on a "Ready, Set, Go!" system, to simplify evacuation messaging for residents.

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"Ready" Phase – Level 1

A fire or other emergency is in your area. Stay informed by checking local news, social media and monitoring official alerts.

If you do not have an evacuation plan or a go-bag, create one now. Assemble important documents, medications and valuables and ensure your vehicle is fueled and ready to leave if necessary.

If you feel unsafe, you may leave before an official evacuation order is issued.

"Set" Phase – Level 2

There is a significant threat to your area. Be prepared to evacuate on sudden or short notice.

People who need help or more time to evacuate – such as people with disabilities, pets, medical conditions or small children – should evacuate now.

Prepare your vehicle with your go-bag, and ensure your evacuation plan checklist is complete.

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"Go!" Phase – Level 3

Evacuate immediately. There is an immediate threat to life and safety in your area.

Evacuate as directed by law enforcement or fire departments.

Do not return home until officials have determined it is safe.

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