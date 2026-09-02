Seattle weather: Early September cooldown as showers continue

The Brief Rain and wind arrive on Wednesday afternoon as an early-September cold front sweeps across Western Washington. Thursday will bring frequent showers and a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. We could see some areas dip into the 40s on Thursday night. Brrrr! Labor Day weekend looks mainly dry and partly cloudy with warmer temperatures.



September is wasting no time reminding us that fall is almost here with breezy wind and rain on Wednesday.

A strong cold front for this time of year will move across Western Washington this evening, bringing widespread rain, gusty winds and a sharp change in the weather pattern. Showers will increase through the afternoon and start to taper off to showers later tonight.

It will also be gusty at times, especially along the coast, the northern Puget Sound areas and around Admiralty Inlet.

Gusts of 25 to 40 mph are possible, with the strongest winds occurring this afternoon and early evening. The front will push this evening, and winds will gradually ease later tonight, but on and off showers will continue.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of Western Washington on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain showers will continue Wednesday night across Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday Through the Weekend: Cool and Unsettled

Don't put the rain jacket away after Wednesday. The upper-level low pressure system impacting the area today will settle offshore Thursday and gradually move inland toward Oregon on Friday. That will keep the atmosphere cool and unstable, bringing scattered showers through Friday. However, many areas will be dry on Friday.

We will also have a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms Thursday as daytime heating adds a little instability.

Expect scattered showers Thursday morning in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Labor Day Weekend

The position of the low pressure system is still up in the air this weekend, as models don’t quite agree with each other yet. The bottom line is that your Labor Day weekend looks more dry than wet, with partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

It will be cooler the rest of the workweek, but warming just in time for the Labor Day weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfires and Air Quality

The cooler, wetter and windier weather arriving Wednesday night is good news for wildfire conditions across Washington State.

Soaking rain will hit the Olympic Peninsula, while cooler temperatures and higher humidity will reduce fire danger across the state.

Across Central and Eastern Washington, the rain will be more hit-and-miss, so not every wildfire area will receive significant relief. However, the combination of cooler temperatures, higher humidity, and lighter winds after the front and spotty showers should mean less fire growth in the upcoming days.

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