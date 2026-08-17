Brush fire near Cle Elum, WA closes all westbound I-90 lanes

The Brief All westbound I-90 lanes were briefly closed Monday afternoon due to a brush fire near Cle Elum. Firefighters quickly stopped the fire's forward progress after heavy smoke was reported near the freeway. Westbound I-90 officially reopened at around 4 p.m.



A brush fire near Cle Elum caused all lanes of westbound I-90 to close Monday afternoon.

What we know:

The freeway was initially closed around 2:30 p.m. as the Washington State Patrol reported heavy smoke near the roadway.

Kittitas County firefighters immediately got to work and quickly contained the fire. Westbound I-90 officially reopened at around 4 p.m.

Drivers may run into backups between Cle Elum and Ellensburg as westbound traffic resumes.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Man severely injured after e-scooter collides with King County Metro bus

5-year-old girl found dead at Graham, WA home prompts investigation

Seattle restaurant recovers $40K held by Uber Eats, demands refunds

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

Man gets 2-year prison sentence for deadly 2017 DUI crash

Seattle residents react as recall push targets Mayor Katie Wilson

Seahawks, Witherspoon agree on 4-year, $132 million extension: report

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.