Brush fire near Cle Elum, WA closes all westbound I-90 lanes
CLE ELUM, Wash. - A brush fire near Cle Elum caused all lanes of westbound I-90 to close Monday afternoon.
What we know:
The freeway was initially closed around 2:30 p.m. as the Washington State Patrol reported heavy smoke near the roadway.
Kittitas County firefighters immediately got to work and quickly contained the fire. Westbound I-90 officially reopened at around 4 p.m.
Drivers may run into backups between Cle Elum and Ellensburg as westbound traffic resumes.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation, Kittitas County Fire District 7 and Washington State Patrol.