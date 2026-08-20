WSDA: Invasive, destructive beetle detected in Vancouver, WA

The Brief Washington state agriculture officials confirmed an invasive emerald ash borer was discovered near Vancouver. The insect has killed more than 100 million ash trees in the U.S., placing the region's native Oregon ash at risk. Officials implemented a firewood quarantine on Aug. 18 to help slow the spread of the destructive pest.



One of the most destructive forest pests in North America has made its way to Washington.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed there was an emerald ash borer—an invasive beetle—near Vancouver through a report by members of the public.

What is the emerald ash borer beetle?

The emerald ash borer is an invasive insect, notorious for its destruction of ash trees across North America. According to WSDA, the species has destroyed more than 100 million ash trees throughout the country after its initial detection in Michigan two decades ago.

These beetles are native to Asia and belong to the jewel beetle family, which contains over 15,500 species that are known for their bright metallic colors.

The Pacific Northwest only has one native ash tree, the Oregon ash, a tree vulnerable to destruction by these beetles.

(Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA))

"We anticipated it would only be a matter of time before emerald ash borer arrived in our state. This is yet another example of how alert, observant members of the public help us detect new, invasive pests." — WSDA Pest Program Manager Sven Spichiger

How was the beetle spotted?

Two citizens reported the invasive beetle on their windshield, collected it, then reported it to the Washington State Invasive Species Council (WISC). After the WISC received the report, they gave the beetle to WSDA, which then submitted it to the USDA.

How are outbreaks contained?

The WSDA said outbreak prevention is limited, aside from limiting the transportation of firewood, or removing and replacing the ash trees with those invulnerable to the bug.

The process of limiting firewood transportation or quarantining firewood, can limit the introduction and spread of invasive insects and diseases through making sure none are hiding in the logs. The WSDA put the firewood quarantine into effect on Aug. 18.

There has yet to be a successful effort to eradicate the emerald ash borer, according to the WSDA.

"This is deeply unfortunate, but we knew the emerald ash borer would arrive here, and we’ve been preparing for it. Please use our shared resources to educate yourselves and heed the recommendations to slow the spread of this destructive pest." — Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove

There has been extensive collaboration between organizations like the DNR Urban and Community Forestry Program, WSDA, WISC and one of WSU's extensions has worked to publish an urban forest pest readiness playbook for our state, along with a WA emerald ash borer resource and management guide.

These resources can be found here.

Can the destruction of ash trees contribute to wildfires?

Ash trees are important to the environment for a number of reasons, from animal habitats to providing canopy for other plants in their habitats to carbon regulation in the soil.

According to research from Cornell University, these trees provide food and space for different birds and animals. When trees' livelihoods are compromised by species like the emerald ash borer, it can negatively affect the wellbeing of the environment.

Dig deeper:

In a study by the editors of Britannica, the loss of these trees by the invasive species results in dead trees, which further leads to the risk of wildfires due to the dry material that is left after the beetles eat the trees.

How can the public minimize the outbreak?

The WSDA is urging WA residents to be vigilant, reporting sightings to WISC through their website, the WA Invasive app or emailing screenshots or links.

If you see one and catch one, the WSDA advises you to preserve it in a plastic bag and freeze it, or place it in a vial with ethanol or isopropyl alcohol, including your name and when/where the insect was sighted. They prefer GPS coordinates.

"Landowners, educators, resource managers and the public can use these tools to limit the spread and impact of the emerald ash borer around the state." — WISC Executive Coordinator Jan Fore

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