Seattle weather: Sunshine slowly returns for Fourth of July

If you're ready for a little more sunshine, the forecast is moving in the right direction just in time for the holiday weekend.

Friday night will be cool and cloudy again, with overnight lows in the 50s.

It will be mostly cloudy and cool overnight in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warming Washington temperatures

After a stretch of cool weather for early July, western Washington will gradually warm up through the weekend. The Fourth of July will bring morning clouds and afternoon sunshine with very average comfortable highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

It will be mild and sunny in Seattle for the 4th of July, after some morning clouds. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Sunday marks the beginning of a warmer pattern as high pressure strengthens to the southeast. We'll still have enough onshore flow to keep temperatures from climbing too quickly, but expect more sunshine and afternoon highs reaching the 70s for most inland locations. Coastal communities will remain pleasantly cool in the 60s.

The warmest day of the upcoming week will be Monday. Areas in the central and southern Puget Sound will make it into the upper 70s to low 80s. If you are heading to Monday’s World Cup match between the United States and Belgium at Seattle Stadium, it will be a perfect evening for soccer.

It will be warm for Monday's FIFA World Cup match, as the USA takes on Belgium. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cool down on the horizon for Puget Sound region

By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will ease back a few degrees as marine air begins pushing inland.

The extended forecast in Seattle is warmer and sunnier with highs in the 70s most days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfire Conditions for Central and Eastern Washington

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for most of Central Washington on Saturday afternoon and evening. Low relative humidity is expected, and breezy 30 mph gusts could spread fires quickly.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Saturday afternoon and evening in Central Washington.

Fire danger will gradually increase across Central and Eastern Washington during the first half of next week as warmer temperatures and dry conditions persist. Monday will likely feature the warmest temperatures of the week, allowing fuels to continue drying after recent periods of lower fire activity.

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