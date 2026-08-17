Jonas Brothers set to descend on Seattle: How to get tickets

The Brief The Jonas Brothers are bringing their tour to Seattle later this year, performing at the Climate Pledge Arena on Dec 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. for "The Burning Up Tour, All Over Again." The band, made up of brothers Joe, Kevin and Nick, reunited in 2019 following a six-year split.



Are you feeling "Cool," Seattle?

Well, it's "Only Human" to feel that way after finding out that the Jonas Brothers are coming to town later this year.

Jonas Brothers announce 45-city North American Tour

What we know:

On August 20, the Jonas Brothers, comprised of brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, will be kicking off their 45-city North American tour, titled "The Burning Up Tour, All Over Again."

The tour will begin in New York and will end on Dec. 21 in their home state of New Jersey.

Other stops include Seattle, Boston, Toronto, Miami, Detroit, Los Angeles, Denver, and more.

The tour comes on the heels of the release of "Camp Rock 3," the third release in a movie series that premiered in 2008 and helped the band reach global levels of fame.

The movie was released on Aug. 13. The brothers were listed as three of its executive producers.

When are the Jonas Brothers coming to Seattle?

The band will bring their show to Climate Pledge Arena on Dec. 5.

Tickets for the Seattle show go on sale Friday, Aug. 21.

Purchases can be made directly through the band's website, which will redirect you to Ticketmaster.

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Who else will be performing?

Special guests for the tour include Magnus Ferrell, the band's youngest brother Franklin Jonas, and Deleasa.

Magnus, 22, is the son of star actor Will Ferrell, and recently released "Asleep Talking," which has already been regarded as a breakout hit of 2026.

Mike Deleasa, more commonly known as Deleasa, is a DJ. He is also Kevin Jonas' brother-in-law.

The Source: Information for this story came from Climate Pledge Arena's X account and the Jonas Brothers' website.

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