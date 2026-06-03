Seattle Storm lose fourth straight, 72-68, as Natasha Mack scores 18 for Mercury

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The Brief Natasha Mack scored a career-high 16 points to go with 10 rebounds, Kahleah Copper also had 16 points, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 72-68 on Wednesday night. Awa Fam scored 18 points and Natisha Hiedeman added 15 for Seattle (3-8), which has lost four straight games. Seattle got within one possession twice in the final 20 seconds, but Copper went 4 for 4 at the free-throw line to seal it.



Natasha Mack scored a career-high 16 points to go with 10 rebounds, Kahleah Copper also had 16 points, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 72-68 on Wednesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Awa Fam scored 18 points and Natisha Hiedeman added 15 for Seattle (3-8), which has lost four straight games.

Copper put the Mercury ahead 61-59 with 5:37 remaining and they did not trail again.

DeWanna Bonner made a jumper, fast-break layup and free throw to extend Phoenix’s lead to 68-61 with 2:39 left.

Seattle got within one possession twice in the final 20 seconds, but Copper went 4 for 4 at the free-throw line to seal it.

Monique Akoa Makani added 12 points, and Bonner scored five of her 10 points in the final four minutes for Phoenix (3-8), which secured its first victory since beating Chicago on May 15.

Phoenix led 36-33 at halftime despite shooting just 35% from the field, including 2 of 13 from 3-point range. The Mercury went 10 of 13 from the stripe, while Seattle did not attempt a free throw.

Hiedeman scored 10 of the Storm's 22 points in the third to help them take a 55-52 lead entering the fourth.

The teams combined to go 12 of 55 from 3-point range.

Up next

Phoenix: Plays at Portland on Friday.

Seattle: Travels to play Minnesota on Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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