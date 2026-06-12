Janelle Salaun scores 22 points as Valkyries beat Storm 76-72 for eighth straight loss

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The Brief Janelle Salaun had 22 points and five 3-pointers, Gabby Williams added 19 points against her former team, and the Golden State Valkyries held off the Seattle Storm 76-72 on Friday night. Seattle cut its deficit to 71-70 and had the ball, but Flau’jae Johnson's layup attempt rolled off the rim. Golden State guard Tiffany Hayes was fouled with 21.3 seconds left and made two free throws for a three-point lead. Natisha Hiedeman had a career-high 26 points with five 3-pointers for Seattle (3-12), which has lost eight straight games.



Janelle Salaun had 22 points and five 3-pointers, Gabby Williams added 19 points against her former team, and the Golden State Valkyries held off the Seattle Storm 76-72 on Friday night.

Salaun’s fifth 3-pointer gave Golden State a 69-57 lead with 4:23 remaining. But the Valkyries did not make another field goal, finishing the frame 1 of 16 to allow Seattle back in it.

Seattle cut its deficit to 71-70 and had the ball, but Flau’jae Johnson's layup attempt rolled off the rim. Golden State guard Tiffany Hayes was fouled with 21.3 seconds left and made two free throws for a three-point lead.

After Seattle got within one point again with 13.4 left, Williams made two free throws for a 75-72 lead and Kiah Stokes blocked a 3-point attempt at the other end.

Hayes finished with 17 points off the bench and Veronica Burton had 11 points and eight assists for Golden State (8-5). Williams, who played in Seattle for four seasons, made all five of her free throws to help the Valkyries go 20 of 23 from the line.

Natisha Hiedeman had a career-high 26 points with five 3-pointers for Seattle (3-12), which has lost eight straight games.

Salaun scored 13 points in the first half to help the Valkyries lead 40-38 at halftime. Golden State's largest lead was 59-44 after a 19-6 start to the third.

Up next

Golden State: Begins a three-game homestand on Monday against Los Angeles.

Seattle: Plays at Portland on Wednesday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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