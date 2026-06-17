Dominique Malonga scores career-high 28 points, but Seattle Storm lose ninth-straight 94-89 to Fire

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The Brief Bridget Carleton had a career-high seven pointers and scored 24 points, Carla Leite added 20 points and the expansion Portland Fire beat the Seattle Storm 94-89 on Wednesday night in Commissioner’s Cup play. Dominique Malonga had a career-high 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Storm (3-13). Malonga's prior career-high was 22 points, both coming during her rookie season against Dallas and Las Vegas. Seattle has lost nine straight games. A 97-85 win over the Washington Mystics on May 24 was their last victory. The Storm will face the expansion Fire in Seattle for the first time on July 4.



Bridget Carleton had a career-high seven pointers and scored 24 points, Carla Leite added 20 points and the expansion Portland Fire beat the Seattle Storm 94-89 on Wednesday night in Commissioner’s Cup play.

Leite also had 10 assists. Sarah Ashlee Barker added 12 points, and Karlie Samuelson scored 10 off the bench for Portland (8-9).

Dominique Malonga had a career-high 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Storm (3-13).

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Storm: At Phoenix on Saturday.

Fire: At Chicago on Wednesday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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