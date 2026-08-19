Amtrak service between Seattle, Portland resumes

The Brief Following multiple suspensions, Amtrak trains north of Seattle and south of Portland have resumed normal service. Services resume after almost three weeks of delays that stem from a warehouse fire that occurred on Aug. 2. Train 500 is the only train that doesn't resume service on Wednesday, but is expected to run normally on Thursday.



Following multiple extensions, the suspension of Amtrak Cascades service between Seattle and Portland has officially ended.

On Wednesday, all trains north of Seattle and south of Portland, except Train 500, resumed normal service.

Amtrak suspensions begin in early August

Timeline:

On Aug. 2, the Centennial Mills warehouse just north of Portland Union Station caught fire near the tracks.

As a result, all Amtrak Cascade trains were suspended through Monday, Aug. 10, and replaced with buses.

Then, a few days later, Amtrak said that a track obstruction forced them to extend the suspensions through Friday, Aug. 14.

That suspension was extended again to Aug. 16, and then again to Wednesday.

Centennial Mills warehouse fire

The backstory:

The City of Portland said that the warehouse fire that occurred on Aug. 2, caused the eight-story building to collapse, and was the site of an active investigation.

On Aug. 7, the city said that K9 sweeps of the warehouse indicated a "high likelihood of human remains."

About one week later, city officials announced their expectations for when demolition on the building would start.

On Tuesday, the building was officially demolished.

What's next:

Amtrak said Train 500, which is the only train that isn't resuming normal service on Wednesday, will resume normal service on Thursday.

"Let your summer travel plans resume. We’ll drive!" Amtrak Cascades wrote on social media.

The Source: Information for this story came from Amtrak Cascades, the City of Portland, and previous articles written by FOX 13 Seattle.

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