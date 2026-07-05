Seattle weather: Clouds clearing, temperatures warming

Morning clouds will clear out by Sunday afternoon. Warmer days and sunnier days are ahead through Tuesday.

A pleasant day around the region on Sunday with more sunshine.

Onshore flow will be weaker on Sunday, allowing for the marine layer to clear earlier. Sunnier skies are forecast for the afternoon with warmer temperatures.

Morning clouds on Sunday with more afternoon sunshine.

Monday's FIFA match featuring Team USA and Belgium will be the warmest of the week with highs in the 80s. There's a slight chance of showers on Wednesday.

Warming for Monday's FIFA game with a slight chance of showers Wednesday.

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