Three Queens Fire burns amid Red Flag Warning in Kittitas County, WA

The Brief The Three Queens Fire is burning approximately 25 acres, just east of Snoqualmie Pass. Snoqualmie Pass Fire and Rescue reported the fire around 11 a.m. on Thursday. The fire is burning just hours after the National Weather Service issued the state's first Red Flag Warning of the season.



A new wildfire is burning just east of Snoqualmie Pass, just hours after the first Red Flag Warning of the season was issued in western Washington.

The Three Queens Fire is burning approximately 25 acres, near Lake Kachess, Three Queens and Hibox Mountain, according to Snoqualmie Pass Fire & Rescue.

What we know:

Snoqualmie Pass Fire & Rescue reported the fire Thursday around 11 a.m.

It is burning northwest of Lake Kachess and between Three Queens and Hibox Mountain.

The Three Queens Fire burns just east of Snoqualmie Pass. (Snoqualmie Pass Fire & Rescue)

U.S. Forest Service crews are working to contain the wildfire in the central cascades using both air and ground resources.

This wildfire is burning hours after the National Weather Service issued the first Red Flag Warning of the season for regions across Washington State, including the Olympics and the north and central Cascades.

This is a developing story, more information will be added when it becomes available.

The Source: Information in this article is from Snoqualmie Pass Fire & Rescue

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