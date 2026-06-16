Cal Raleigh two-run single lifts Seattle Mariners to 3-1 win over Orioles in return from injured list

article

The Brief Cal Raleigh came up big in his return to action for the Seattle Mariners, carrying a short-handed roster to a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. Raleigh's bases loaded two-run single off Baltimore reliever Grant Wolfram in the seventh inning served as the decisive blow for Seattle. Logan Gilbert went seven strong innings for the Mariners, allowing one run on two hits with a walk, a hit batter, and 10 strikeouts – his first outing of the season with double-digit strikeouts.



Cal Raleigh came up big in his return to action for the Seattle Mariners, carrying a short-handed roster to a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Raleigh's bases loaded two-run single off Baltimore reliever Grant Wolfram in the seventh inning served as the decisive blow for Seattle. Logan Gilbert was also terrific over seven innings for the Mariners, reaching double-digit strikeouts for the first time this season.

After the lineup was held in check by Orioles' starter Brandon Young for the first six innings of the contest, Victor Robles and Colt Emerson led off the seventh inning with a pair of singles to end Young's night. A sacrifice bunt from Miles Mastrobuoni advanced the runners before J.P. Crawford – also freshly back from the injured list – drew a walk to load the bases for Raleigh.

Raleigh then placed a slider from Wolfram into shallow left-center field as Robles and Emerson raced home to give the Mariners a 3-1 advantage.

Eduard Bazardo and Andrés Muñoz polished off a terrific pitching performance overall for Seattle to close out the victory. Gilbert allowed one run on two hits with a walk, a hit batter, and 10 strikeouts – his first outing of the season with double-digit strikeouts.

But Raleigh's impact was needed for the Mariners. Randy Arozarena was a late placement on the injured list after an MRI this afternoon revealed more inflammation in his hamstring than anticipated. It necessitated a call-up of Single-A outfielder Curtis Washington Jr. from Everett to serve as an emergency option on the bench.

Josh Naylor was out of the lineup with shin and wrist injuries, and Luke Raley was held out of the lineup due to a tight back that flared up in pregame. It left the team without much margin for error from a personnel standpoint.

So Cal did what stars need to do and carried the load.

Crawford reached base three times in his return to action as well, drawing two walks and adding a hit, and Raleigh had a walk and the big single to lead the Mariners offense.

Gilbert was dominant after allowing his only run of the night in the first inning. Taylor Ward doubled to lead off the game and came around to score on a two-out single from Samuel Basallo that put Baltimore up 1-0 early.

Young walked Miles Mastrobuoni and Crawford in the third inning to put a pair of runners on, and Julio Rodríguez's two-out single landed in a very similar spot to Raleigh's later on to tie the game at 1-1.

Young finished with all three runs earned on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts for Baltimore in taking the loss.

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Mariners activate Cal Raleigh, J.P. Crawford from injured list

Seattle Mariners' away game losses tick up Sunday in fall to Nationals

Seattle's Colt Emerson homers in second-straight game as Mariners fall to Nationals

Colt Emerson homers as Seattle Mariners batter Nationals 10-2

Orioles score seven runs on Bryan Woo as Seattle Mariners lose 7-5

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .