Colt Emerson homers as Seattle Mariners batter Nationals 10-2

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The Brief Rookie Colt Emerson homered in a five-run second inning and the Seattle Mariners routed the Washington Nationals 10-2 on Friday night. Bryce Miller allowed two runs in a career-high eight innings, allowing four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Randy Arozarena left the game in the third inning running out a groundball to first base.



Rookie Colt Emerson homered in a five-run second inning and the Seattle Mariners routed the Washington Nationals 10-2 after a long rain delay Friday night to open a three-game series.

Bryce Miller allowed two runs in a career-high eight innings for AL West-leading Seattle, which lost outfielder Randy Arozarena in the third inning to an apparent leg injury while running through first base on a groundout.

James Wood hit his 19th homer for Washington (35-35), which slipped back to .500 and fell to an NL-worst 12-21 at home.

The game was delayed 2 hours, 11 minutes at the start because of rain.

Dominic Canzone opened the scoring with a two-run triple to center in the second, then came around on Miles Mastrobuoni’s sacrifice fly. Jhonny Pereda singled before Emerson ripped Zack Littell’s fastball to deep center.

Emerson is the fourth Mariner to hit five home runs before his 21st birthday, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (38), Alex Rodriguez (26) and José López (five).

Miller (3-0) allowed Wood’s homer to lead off the fourth and Dylan Crews’ blast to open the eighth, but didn’t permit another runner past first base. He struck out seven while yielding four hits and no walks.

Cole Young scored on a wild pitch and Luke Raley hit a two-run single in the fifth for Seattle. Canzone led off the eighth with a homer, and Josh Naylor added a solo shot in the ninth.

Littell (6-5) allowed five runs in 1 2/3 innings without recording a strikeout. He threw 43 of his 56 pitches in the second inning.

Up next

Seattle RHP Luis Castillo (2-5, 5.16 ERA) was set to face RHP Cade Cavalli (3-4, 3.88) on Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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