Pete Alonso, Jackson Holliday home runs doom Seattle Mariners in 7-2 loss to Orioles

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The Brief Pete Alonso had a solo home run in the sixth inning, and Jackson Holliday's grand slam in the seventh led the Orioles to a 7-2 win over the Mariners on Wednesday night. George Kirby allowed three runs on seven hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts in six innings pitched for Seattle. Domingo González gave up the grand slam to Holliday. The Mariners managed just four hits and three walks against Baltimore pitching. Brandon Young tossed seven shutout innings on two hits with two walks and five strikeouts.



Jackson Holliday hit his third career grand slam, Brandon Young pitched seven scoreless innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Holliday became the first player in franchise history with three grand slams before turning 23. The 22-year-old infielder has 25 major league home runs.

Young (5-1) gave up two hits, walked two and struck out five. Baltimore is 9-1 in games started by Young this season.

Pete Alonso hit a solo homer and singled, and Leody Taveras went 2 for 3 with an RBI double.

Alonso's leadoff drive in the sixth opened the scoring. Colter Cowser walked four pitches later, stole second base and scored on a double by Taveras, who then stole third before Blaze Alexander hit a ground-rule double with two outs that made it 3-0.

Holliday's slam extended it to 7-0 in the seventh before Seattle got two runs in the eighth. Miles Mastrobuoni scored on a groundout by Julio Rodríguez, and Josh Naylor singled home Patrick Wisdom.

Seattle starter George Kirby (5-6) allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings. He walked three and finished with a season-high 10 strikeouts.

The Mariners are 4-17 this season when they do not hit a home run.

Seattle went into the game an MLB-best 11-3 (.786) since May 25.

The Orioles went 4 for 13 with runners in scoring position. Baltimore hit .129 (4 for 31) with runners in scoring position, including 1 for 11 on Tuesday in a 6-5 loss in 10 innings, during its four-game skid.

The matchup was the third of seven between the clubs in an 11-game stretch, with the Orioles traveling to Seattle for a three-game series next week.

Up next

Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (5-4, 3.74 ERA) starts Thursday opposite Kyle Bradish (3-7, 3.89) in the finale of the four-game series.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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