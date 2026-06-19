Seattle weather: Sunny and 80s for FIFA USA Match Friday

The Brief Warm, sunny weather is expected for Friday’s USA vs. Australia World Cup match in Seattle, with highs in the low to mid 80s. A weak weather system will bring slightly cooler temperatures and morning clouds on Saturday before sunshine returns Sunday. Hot, dry conditions will build again early next week, keeping fire danger elevated across the region.



Friday will be perfect weather for the USA vs Australia FIFA World Cup match here in Seattle. Heading out to the game, you will see a few passing clouds, but the afternoon will be sunny with highs in the 80s.

Friday will be perfect weather for the USA vs Australia FIFA World Cup match here in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Friday will be slightly warmer than Thursday with temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will get even closer to the 90 degree mark for the south sound and foothills. Central Washington will be in the 80s and 90s, while the coast stays refreshing in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday will be slightly warmer than Thursday with temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s.

Looking Ahead:

The weak trough is on track to sweep by Saturday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures, morning clouds and slightly breezy conditions. High pressure rebuilds for Sunday, bringing temperatures back into the 80s for the first day of summer and Father's Day. We really start to ramp up the heat again Monday and Tuesday, with highs staying in the upper to mid 80s through Wednesday. Fire danger will remain elevated into next week as no rain remains in the forecast.

The weak trough is on track to sweep by Saturday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures, morning clouds and slightly breezy conditions.

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