How to watch USA vs Australia World Cup match in Seattle
SEATTLE - Excitement is brewing in Seattle as the U.S. Men's National Team takes on Australia on Friday, and the world will be watching.
The match will decide who holds first place in Group D, and could potentially determine who wins the group. The U.S. looks to maintain momentum at home after beating Paraguay 4-1, while Australia looks to stay competitive after a 2-0 win over Turkey.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 i (John Dorton / USSF / Getty Images)
With so much anticipation, many are wondering, where can I watch the match live? We have you covered.
Keep reading to see how to watch the USA vs Australia World Cup match live.
How to watch USA vs Australia World Cup match
On TV, the USA vs Australia World Cup match will air on FOX. In Seattle, the match is on FOX 13 Seattle (KCPQ channel 13).
Coverage begins at 9 a.m. with Futbol HQ, and postgame analysis ends at 2:30 p.m. The Scotland vs Morocco will follow at 3 p.m. on FOX.
How to stream USA vs Australia
The USA vs Australia World Cup match is available on the following streaming platforms:
- FOX One
- FOX Sports App
- YouTube TV
- FOX One YouTube Channel (Membership required)
- Fubo
- DIRECTV
- Peacock (Spanish commentary)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States controls the ball under pressure from Juan Jose Caceres #4 of Paraguay during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June ( Jared C. Tilton / FIFA / Getty Images)
What time is the USA vs Australia World Cup match?
Kickoff for USA vs Australia is set for 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) on Friday, June 19.
Where is USA vs Australia being played?
The USA vs Australia match will be played at Seattle Stadium in downtown Seattle, Washington.
Where can I watch USA vs Australia in Seattle?
Seattle has a plethora of venues hosting watch parties for the USA vs Australia match, with big screens airing the match live for fans.
Here's a list of places in Seattle that will have the USA vs Australia match:
- Seattle Center (Let's Play SEA '26)
- Pioneer Square
- Pacific Place (Seattle Soccer House)
- Seattle Waterfront
- Victory Hall
- Westlake Park
- Bars and restaurants
Belgium fans march through the streets ahead of their match at Seattle Stadium. (FOX 13 Seattle)
The festivities aren't limited to Seattle. There are also official Fan Zones across Washington state, with celebrations happening in cities and communities far and wide.
Here's where more watch parties are happening across the Pacific Northwest:
- Tacoma (Puyallup Tribe of Indians)
- Everett (Boxcar Park)
- Bremerton (Quincy Square)
- Bellingham (Downtown Block Party)
- Spokane (Gesa Pavilion)
- Tri-Cities (Gesa Stadium/Pasco Sporting Complex)
- Vancouver (Big Al's)
- Yakima (Sozo Sports Complex)
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The Source: Information in this story came from FOX One and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.