How to watch USA vs Australia World Cup match in Seattle

The Brief The U.S. and Australia face off Friday in Seattle in a World Cup match that could determine the Group D leader. Kickoff is set for noon PT at Seattle Stadium, with the game airing on FOX and streaming on several platforms. Fans can also watch at official viewing parties across Seattle and Washington, including Seattle Center, Pioneer Square and Pacific Place.



Excitement is brewing in Seattle as the U.S. Men's National Team takes on Australia on Friday, and the world will be watching.

The match will decide who holds first place in Group D, and could potentially determine who wins the group. The U.S. looks to maintain momentum at home after beating Paraguay 4-1, while Australia looks to stay competitive after a 2-0 win over Turkey.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 i (John Dorton / USSF / Getty Images) Expand

With so much anticipation, many are wondering, where can I watch the match live? We have you covered.

Keep reading to see how to watch the USA vs Australia World Cup match live.

How to watch USA vs Australia World Cup match

On TV, the USA vs Australia World Cup match will air on FOX. In Seattle, the match is on FOX 13 Seattle (KCPQ channel 13).

Coverage begins at 9 a.m. with Futbol HQ, and postgame analysis ends at 2:30 p.m. The Scotland vs Morocco will follow at 3 p.m. on FOX.

How to stream USA vs Australia

The USA vs Australia World Cup match is available on the following streaming platforms:

FOX One

FOX Sports App

YouTube TV

FOX One YouTube Channel (Membership required)

Fubo

DIRECTV

Peacock (Spanish commentary)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States controls the ball under pressure from Juan Jose Caceres #4 of Paraguay during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June ( Jared C. Tilton / FIFA / Getty Images) Expand

What time is the USA vs Australia World Cup match?

Kickoff for USA vs Australia is set for 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) on Friday, June 19.

Where is USA vs Australia being played?

The USA vs Australia match will be played at Seattle Stadium in downtown Seattle, Washington.

Where can I watch USA vs Australia in Seattle?

Seattle has a plethora of venues hosting watch parties for the USA vs Australia match, with big screens airing the match live for fans.

Here's a list of places in Seattle that will have the USA vs Australia match:

Seattle Center (Let's Play SEA '26)

Pioneer Square

Pacific Place (Seattle Soccer House)

Seattle Waterfront

Victory Hall

Westlake Park

Bars and restaurants

Belgium fans march through the streets ahead of their match at Seattle Stadium. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The festivities aren't limited to Seattle. There are also official Fan Zones across Washington state, with celebrations happening in cities and communities far and wide.

Here's where more watch parties are happening across the Pacific Northwest:

Tacoma (Puyallup Tribe of Indians)

Everett (Boxcar Park)

Bremerton (Quincy Square)

Bellingham (Downtown Block Party)

Spokane (Gesa Pavilion)

Tri-Cities (Gesa Stadium/Pasco Sporting Complex)

Vancouver (Big Al's)

Yakima (Sozo Sports Complex)

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