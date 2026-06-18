Seattle temperatures to hit 80s for USA vs Australia match

The Brief USA takes on Australia at Seattle Stadium in the FIFA World Cup on Friday. Temperatures in Seattle are expected to hit the 80s on Friday. The health department is providing tips on how to stay safe in the sun all day for the match.



Temperatures are expected to rise for Friday’s FIFA World Cup match at Seattle Stadium.

What they're saying:

The United States is taking on Australia at noon PT at Seattle Stadium.

By the end of the game, temperatures in Seattle are expected to be in the 80s.

Staying safe in the sun

Public Health – Seattle and King County warns even if temperatures are in the 70s and 80s, your body may be more sensitive due to the sudden changes.

The health department suggests keeping an eye on younger kids and adults over 65 – because they are more at risk for heat-related health problems.

If you are staying out in the sun for hours, it is also important to hydrate with water and be aware of your alcohol consumption because alcohol can increase your likelihood of heat stroke, according to Mayo Clinic.

Cool off at the Cup

Local perspective:

At Seattle Stadium, FIFA allows fans to bring in one sealed, 20 oz water bottle.

If you are watching the game at a different location, like one of the fan zones throughout the area, officials suggest preparing ahead for how to stay cool.

"Bring your sunscreen. Make sure you’re bringing a water bottle with you. Bring sun protection, maybe a hat of some sort. Make sure that you’re getting food," said Shiva Shaffi, interim executive director of Friends of Waterfront Park.

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