Seattle weather: Warm, sunny for World Cup match

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The Brief Team USA and Australia will play tomorrow in Seattle under sunny skies, with temperatures rising from 75 degrees at kickoff to near 80 degrees by the match's end. The weekend will be warm and dry, starting with morning clouds and a high in the upper 70s for the summer solstice on Saturday, followed by sunshine and highs near 80 degrees for Father's Day on Sunday. High pressure will push temperatures into the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday, elevating regional fire danger due to dry vegetation, warmth, and low humidity before another warm soccer match on Wednesday.



Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s today with plenty of sunshine across Western Washington. Dry conditions and light winds made for a beautiful June afternoon as our warming trend continued.

Tomorrow, all eyes will be on Seattle’s World Cup match between Team USA and Australia. Temperatures are expected to be around 75 degrees at kickoff and near 80 degrees by the end of the match. With abundant sunshine expected, fans should plan ahead for the heat by staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, and seeking shade when possible.

Seattle weather warms into the low to mid-70s by afternoon as fans fill the stadium. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Summer solstice this weekend

Saturday, the summer solstice, will begin with areas of morning clouds before sunshine returns during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s.

Father’s Day on Sunday looks warm and pleasant with highs nearing 80 degrees and plenty of dry weather for outdoor celebrations.

Seattle weather will climb toward the low 80s early next week as high pressure strengthens across the Pacific Northwest. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The warmest weather of the forecast arrives Monday and Tuesday as a ridge of high pressure strengthens over the Pacific Northwest. High temperatures will climb into the low 80s, and fire danger will become elevated due to the combination of dry vegetation, warm temperatures, and low humidity.

Seattle weather will warm further in the coming days as that ridge gradually shifts overhead. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By Wednesday, another World Cup match takes place in Seattle under continued warm weather. Afternoon highs are expected to remain in the low 80s with sunshine and dry conditions continuing.

Seattle weather featured upper 70s and abundant sunshine today as temperatures continued their warming trend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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