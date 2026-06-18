Seattle weather: Sunny skies and warming temperatures, highs in the 70 to 80s

The Brief Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Thursday, with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s across much of Western Washington. Friday will be even warmer, with temperatures in the 80s and ideal weather for the USA-Australia World Cup match in Seattle. A brief cooldown arrives Saturday before temperatures climb again, with the hottest weather expected early next week.



Only a few clouds early Thursday, with plenty of afternoon sunshine and warmer afternoon temperatures.

Only a few clouds early Thursday, with plenty of afternoon sunshine and warmer afternoon temperatures.

Temperatures Thursday will be warming into the upper 70s to low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures Thursday will be warming into the upper 70s to low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

What's next:

We will continue to warm through Friday, with highs into the 80s. A weak upper level trough will pass by, cooling down temperatures into the 70s on Saturday. We start warming up again as another ridge of high pressure builds with the warmest temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.

We will continue to warm through Friday, with highs into the 80s.

The FIFA World Cup match of the USA vs Australia is here in Seattle on Friday and conditions are looking picture-perfect. There will be plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds and highs in the low 80s.

The FIFA World Cup match of USA vs Australia here in Seattle is look picture perfect.

Looking Ahead:

Sunshine, warm and dry conditions will remain the pattern for the extended forecast. Wildfire risks will increase as we continue this stretch of dry weather.

Sunshine, warm and dry conditions will remain the pattern for the extended forecast.

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