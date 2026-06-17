Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks shows in Seattle

The Brief Celebrate America's 250th birthday at one of the many fireworks celebrations across western Washington. Gas Works Park will be free to attend, but will require a ticket reserved in advance. The 4th of July fireworks show on Lake Union will be broadcast live on FOX 13 Seattle.



This Independence Day, there are several places to see fireworks across western Washington, to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

The Fourth of July, which the United States commemorates as its day of establishment and gaining independence, falls on a Saturday this year. The holiday is usually associated with fireworks, parades and festivals happening all across the nation. In western Washington, there are many events planned across the Puget Sound.

Keep reading for the best 4th of July fireworks shows in the Seattle area for 2026.

Where to watch fireworks on July 4

Seattle: Seafair 4th of July

One of Seattle's biggest Fourth of July events is hitting both ends of Lake Union. Seafair is hosting the ultimate July 4th experience at Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park, and will also offer a 21+ Fireworks Cruise. Both parks will feature All-American games and activities, including a sack race, pie eating contest and tug of war. There will also be live music, food and drink and other pre-show activities at both experiences.

Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park will be free to attend, but unlike last year, a pre-booked ticket will be required for Gas Works Park. Premium seating for both parks and Fireworks Cruise tickets can be purchased online.

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The fireworks show begins around 10:20 p.m. If you can't get a ticket or want to stay in, the fireworks show will be broadcast live on FOX 13 Seattle.

Bellevue Family 4th

The City of Bellevue is hosting a Fourth of July celebration at Bellevue Downtown Park. Live music, entertainment, food, children's areas and the Eastside's largest fireworks show are free to the public and great for the whole family.

The Bellevue Youth Symphony Orchestra will also perform before and during the fireworks show. Food vendors open at 3 p.m, and the fireworks show will begin at 10:05 p.m.

Snoqualmie: Red, White, & Boom

Snoqualmie's free annual fireworks show, Red, White, & Boom, is back for another year at Snoqualmie Community Park.

Food trucks, music, inflatables and more are open to the public.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and the fireworks will begin around 9:45 p.m.

Everett: July 4th Festival and Fireworks

Everett's 4th of July celebrations last all day long. Start your celebration at the Fourth of July Parade downtown at 11 a.m., then make your way over to Legion Memorial Park at 3 p.m. when doors open for Everett's Fourth of July Festival.

Finish off your Independence Day with the Thunder on the Bay Fireworks. The 18-minute show lights up over the Snohomish River and Port Gardner Bay, and will start around 10:15 p.m.

Marysville 4th of July Celebration

This year marks the seventh annual Marysville 4th of July Celebration, where the public can view a spectacular live fireworks display on the south end of Marysville.

Food trucks, live music, scavenger hunts and other activities celebrating America's 250th birthday will be available in and around Ebey Waterfront Park starting at 6 p.m.

The fireworks show will start around 10 p.m.

Kenmore Fourth of July fireworks

The City of Kenmore is hosting a Fourth of July event at Log Boom Park, where families can enjoy live music, games and fireworks. The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.

A free shuttle service will run from Kenmore Park & Ride to Log Boom Park, starting at 6 p.m., and will operate until the end of the event.

Lake Sammamish Fireworks Show

Lake Sammamish will be hosting its Fourth of July festivities at Vasa Park Resort. There will be food trucks, music, face painting and more starting at 6 p.m.

Fireworks will be launched at 10 p.m. from a barge off the western shore of South Lake Sammamish.

Kent Fourth of July Splash

Kent Parks is hosting the Fourth of July Splash at Lake Meridian Park.

Starting at 5 p.m., a dip in the water while listening to live music, then enjoy dinner from five different food truck vendors.

The fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m.

The Great Carnation 4th of July celebration

The Great Carnation 4th of July celebration is bringing an activity-packed day to East King County.

Activities include a Pies and Pints 5K run at Remlinger Farms, a kiddie parade, a car and motorcycle show and more.

The fireworks show will begin at 9:45 p.m. at Remlinger Farms. Fireworks may be canceled by the Fire Marshal if there is a high forest fire risk.

Kennewick: River of Fire Festival

Kennewick's annual River of Fire Festival is back for another year at Columbia Park. Starting at 2 p.m., set up your perfect firework viewing spot, indulge in the Food Truck Alley and listen to live entertainment until the fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Tacoma's 4th of July Summer Blast

Watch the City of Tacoma's fireworks show with a backdrop of Mount Rainier at the 4th of July Summer Blast.

The annual event hosted at Ruston Way Waterfront is free to the public and will feature over 150 vendors, live music, beer gardens and more.

Fireworks will launch from a barge about 3000 feet offshore from Cummings Park around 10 p.m.

Lacey Fireworks Spectacular

Celebrate American independence in Thurston County at the Lacey Fireworks Spectacular.

Rainier Vista Community Park caters a lineup of activities for all ages, including live music, circus shows, inflatables and various refreshments. Festivities will open at 4 p.m., and the fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Source: Information in this article is from various websites promoting Fourth of July events and fireworks shows across the Puget Sound.

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