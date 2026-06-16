Going swimming? High-bacteria levels, multiple drownings in western WA water

The Brief Officials warn that multiple King County beaches are seeing dangerous levels of high bacteria in the water. There have also been two drownings in the last two weeks at Lake Sammamish Park. Sheriff's officials warn that water temperatures are dangerously cold despite warm air temps.



While temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s throughout the week, going into western Washington waters may present dangers due to high bacteria and cold temperatures.

What we know:

According to King County, there are high levels of bacteria in the waters of Enatai Beach in Bellevue, and Matthews Beach and Mount Baker Beach in Seattle.

Signs are posted along the beaches warning visitors of the dangers.

According to King County, if you swim or even wade in waters with high levels of bacteria, you can get sick. The symptoms include diarrhea, throwing up or feeling nauseous, stomachaches, headaches, or fever. It is also possible to get infections in your eyes, ears, nose, throat, or skin.

Children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems have a higher risk of getting sick, county officials report.

Water temperatures are also dangerously low throughout western Washington.

"You can’t swim. You kind of lock up. The whole body goes rigid, and it’s a fight for life at that point," said Sergeant Rich Barton with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Why you should care:

In the last two weeks, there have been two drownings at Lake Sammamish Park.

Barton says air temperatures may be warm, but the water temperature is cold enough that it can put you into shock.

Lifeguards are also not posted at local swimming areas until later in the month, according to the City of Bellevue and Seattle.

Barton says one way to make sure you stay safe in the water is to wear a life jacket.

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