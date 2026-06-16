Seattle student wins Doodle for Google, redirects $50K prize

The Brief Seattle student Kameriah Johnson won Google's national "Doodle for Google" contest with artwork celebrating Black hair and cultural identity. The 18-year-old earned a $55,000 scholarship and redirected a $50,000 technology prize from her private school to Rainier Beach High School. Johnson said she wanted the donation to benefit students with fewer resources and make a greater impact in her community.



An 18-year-old Seattle student won the national "Doodle for Google" art competition, securing a major scholarship and directing a massive technology prize to a local public high school.

Kameriah Johnson, who graduated from Seattle's Lakeside School last week, won the contest with a custom Google logo celebrating Black hair. Alongside her $55,000 scholarship, Johnson chose to redirect the accompanying $50,000 Google technology package away from her own private school to Rainier Beach High School.

Kameriah Johnson's winning "Doodle for Google" submission.

Redirecting funds for a bigger impact

What they're saying:

Johnson says she requested that the money goes to a school where she felt the impact would be greater.

"It’s a private school in Seattle and we have a lot of funding," Johnson said of Lakeside School. "I'm very thankful to go there and we have a lot of resources, and I just wanted to give it to a school who would use the resources better and for kids who look like me."

When Johnson's father notified the principal at Rainier Beach High School about the incoming donation, the reaction was immediate.

"The principal started crying and she was so, so thankful," Johnson said.

Artwork rooted in identity and culture

The national competition challenged students to create artwork based on the theme, "My superpower is..."

Johnson chose her heritage and her hair as the inspiration for the winning design, which earned her a $55,000 college scholarship.

The custom logo features illustrations representing Johnson, her mother, and her sister. The design highlights diverse hairstyles, incorporating braids, afro puffs, and cornrows.

"I am Black, I have a lot of pride in my culture and who I am," Johnson said. "I always found power and strength in what makes us different, and specifically my people."

Johnson noted that her artwork reflects a shift in cultural representation across generations.

"I grew up in a generation where I could look at the screen and I could read books and I could see people who look like me, but I know my mom didn’t so much," Johnson said.

Artistry and community activism

The winning design has received widespread recognition and viral support across social media platforms, including Black Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

For Johnson, the project aligns with her broader dedication to community work and social change. Earlier this year, the teenager helped organize a student protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"With everything I do, it’s rooted in community, it’s rooted in love, and I’d say it’s also rooted in Christ because I am Christian," Johnson said. "Finding ways where I can use my art to make social change, to make a difference, to help people—at the end of the day, if it doesn’t make an impact or make someone feel something, it’s all kind of pointless."

Kameriah Johnson (FOX 13 Seattle)

Following her graduation and national contest win, Johnson is preparing to attend New York University in the fall.

You can find more of her artwork here.

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