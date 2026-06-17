Seattle weather: Friday's World Cup match looks sunny

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The Brief Western Washington will experience mostly sunny skies and a gradual warming trend over the next few days, with temperatures rising from the mid-70s on Wednesday to the upper 70s on Thursday and the low-to-mid 80s on Friday. Perfect weather is expected for Friday's Team USA vs. Australia soccer match in Seattle, followed by a slight dip to the mid-70s on Saturday and a return to the low 80s for Father's Day and the summer solstice weekend on Sunday. The hottest weather of the week arrives on Monday as a stronger high-pressure system pushes temperatures into the upper 80s, creating the first widespread summer heat and prompting safety reminders to stay hydrated.



The Pacific Northwest enjoyed another beautiful June day today. After some patchy morning stratus clouds, skies turned mostly sunny for the afternoon.

Because the center of high pressure remained positioned over the Pacific rather than directly overhead, temperatures stayed comfortably warm rather than excessively hot, with highs reaching the mid-70s across much of the Seattle area.

Tomorrow will be even warmer as sunshine dominates and temperatures climb into the upper 70s. Dry conditions will continue region-wide as high pressure gradually strengthens.

Seattle weather reaches its hottest levels Sunday and Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunny weather for USA vs. Australia match

Friday will bring ideal conditions for soccer fans attending the Team USA vs. Australia match in Seattle. Kickoff temperatures around noon will be in the mid-70s under sunny skies, while afternoon highs are forecast to reach the low to mid-80s.

Seattle weather warms into the low to mid-70s by afternoon as fans fill the stadium. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday will feature a return of the familiar June pattern, with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will cool slightly, topping out in the mid-70s.

Sunday marks both the summer solstice weekend and Father’s Day, and it will feel appropriately summer-like. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s are expected across the region.

Seattle weather remains dry and sunny with warm sunshine throughout the match. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The warmest weather of the seven-day forecast arrives Monday as high pressure becomes more firmly established overhead. Temperatures will surge into the upper 80s, bringing the first widespread taste of summer heat to Western Washington. Those spending extended time outdoors early next week should plan ahead, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks during the warmest part of the afternoon.

Seattle weather will warm further in the coming days as that ridge gradually shifts overhead. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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