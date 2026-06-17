Seattle weather: Morning clouds to plenty of sunshine, highs in the 70s
SEATTLE - Another push of morning clouds for Wednesday, but the afternoon will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s. Winds will be calmer Wednesday after a gusty Tuesday, but still a little breezy through the cascade gaps and central Washington.
Another push of morning clouds for Wednesday morning, but the afternoon will see plenty of sunshine.
What's next:
Highs Wednesday will be slightly warmer with weaker onshore flow, allowing temperatures to reach the mid to upper 70s. Cooler temperatures along the coast in the 60s, with warmer conditions to the east in central Washington, reaching the mid 80s.
Highs Wednesday will be slightly warmer with weaker onshore flow, allowing temperatures to reach the mid to upper 70s.
Looking Ahead:
Highs for the extended forecast will remain above average, which is in the low 70s. Temperatures will warm back up to the 80s for Friday's FIFA World Cup game USA vs Australia in Seattle. We cool down a few degrees into the weekend, then warm up again early next week.
Highs for the extended forecast will remain above average, which is in the low 70s.
High pressure remains dominant into next week, keeping skies sunny and temperatures warm. The Summer Solstice is Sunday, which is the official start of summer and the longest day of the year.
High pressure remains dominant into next week, keeping skies sunny and temperatures warm.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team and the National Weather Service.