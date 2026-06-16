Seattle weather: Cooldown comes after record heat
SEATTLE - What a difference a day makes! After two consecutive days with record highs around the region, onshore flow has returned and our temperatures dropped almost 20 degrees. Tuesday will feel far more comfortable outside, with many spots seeing highs in the 70s.
Afternoon temperatures are almost 20 degrees cooler than yesterday.
While we are enjoying cooler temperatures in Western Washington, Central and Eastern Washington are still experiencing hot, dry and windy conditions, leading to high fire danger today. A red flag warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
Hot, dry and windy conditions east of the Cascades leading to high fire danger.
Much cooler temperatures in Western WA
The cooler marine air will continue into the night and Wednesday. Skies will be clear overnight with no rain in sight through at least early next week.
Skies will remain mainly clear tonight with dry skies through the week.
Overnight lows will be far more comfortable for sleeping tonight. We will cool into the upper 40s and low 50s throughout the region.
Slightly cooler overnight as skies clear out into Wednesday morning.
Pleasant temperatures through the extended forecast. We will see a slight bump and warm up into the 80s by Friday and again early next week. No rain in sight!
Sunshine and warm temperatures remain in the forecast through the extended outlook. (FOX 13 Seattle)
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The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by the FOX 13 Seattle weather team.