Seattle weather: Cooldown comes after record heat

The Brief Onshore flow has returned to Western Washington, dropping temperatures by nearly 20 degrees for a more comfortable Tuesday in the 70s and bringing cooler overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Central and Eastern Washington remain hot, dry, and windy, triggering a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger until 11 p.m. Tuesday night. The extended forecast projects pleasant, dry weather with absolutely no rain in sight through at least early next week, including a slight temperature bump back into the 80s on Friday and early next week.



What a difference a day makes! After two consecutive days with record highs around the region, onshore flow has returned and our temperatures dropped almost 20 degrees. Tuesday will feel far more comfortable outside, with many spots seeing highs in the 70s.

Afternoon temperatures are almost 20 degrees cooler than yesterday.

While we are enjoying cooler temperatures in Western Washington, Central and Eastern Washington are still experiencing hot, dry and windy conditions, leading to high fire danger today. A red flag warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Hot, dry and windy conditions east of the Cascades leading to high fire danger.

Much cooler temperatures in Western WA

The cooler marine air will continue into the night and Wednesday. Skies will be clear overnight with no rain in sight through at least early next week.

Skies will remain mainly clear tonight with dry skies through the week.

Overnight lows will be far more comfortable for sleeping tonight. We will cool into the upper 40s and low 50s throughout the region.

Slightly cooler overnight as skies clear out into Wednesday morning.

Pleasant temperatures through the extended forecast. We will see a slight bump and warm up into the 80s by Friday and again early next week. No rain in sight!

Sunshine and warm temperatures remain in the forecast through the extended outlook. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Military plane crash sparks wildfire in Yakima County

Deadly Bellevue, WA motorcycle crash causes miles-long traffic backup

'Buy Black Card' aims to inject life into Black-owned businesses

Here's where to watch World Cup games at all hours in Seattle

Your ultimate visitors guide to Seattle for the FIFA World Cup 2026

Oliver Tree dies: Singer, producer killed in helicopter crash

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.