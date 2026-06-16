Seattle weather: Cooling down Tuesday, highs in the 70s

The Brief Cooler weather returns Tuesday as onshore flow brings morning clouds, breezy winds and temperatures in the 70s. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph in parts of western Washington, especially near the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the South Sound. Sunshine sticks around through the week, with temperatures warming again by Friday and into the first weekend of summer.



Onshore flow returns for Tuesday, which will bring some morning clouds along with cooler afternoon temperatures. We will also see breezy winds at times, especially through the strait and the South Sound with gusts up to 35 mph.

Onshore flow returns for Tuesday, which will bring some morning clouds along with cooler afternoon temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Highs Tuesday will be 15–20 degrees cooler compared to Monday, with high temperatures in the mid to low 70s. A few morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies.

Highs on Tuesday will be 15–20 degrees cooler compared to Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The average high temperature for this time of year is 71F, and we will be staying above that for the extended forecast. We aren't looking at record highs in the next 7 days, but we will be warming up again Friday and into the weekend.

The average high temperature for this time of year is 71, and we will be staying above that for the extended forecast.

Looking Ahead:

Sunshine and warm temperatures remain in the forecast through the extended outlook for western Washington. The summer solstice is Sunday, marking the official start of summer and it will also be the longest day of the year.

Sunshine and warm temperatures remain in the forecast through the extended outlook. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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