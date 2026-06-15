Seattle weather: Hottest day of 2026 on Monday

The Brief Western Washington is experiencing a second consecutive day of record heat, keeping a heat advisory in effect through early Tuesday morning and creating uncomfortable, mild overnight sleeping conditions. A strong push of onshore flow starting Monday evening will bring cooler air and increased cloud cover, dropping regional temperatures by nearly 15 degrees on Tuesday. The upcoming week will remain dry with near-seasonal temperatures, featuring a brief warm-up for Friday's FIFA Seattle game and plenty of sunshine for the first day of summer on Sunday.



For the second day in a row, Western Washington will be dealing with record heat. Many fans will be heading out to watch parties around town, or to our area's lakes and rivers.

Be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade and, if possible, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

It will be another hot day around the region. Be sure to stay hydrated if you are outdoors. Expand

Record heat for Seattle FIFA game

A heat advisory remains in effect through early Tuesday morning. Be sure to check in with those who may be vulnerable to the heat. While Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the year, overnight lows will also remain mild, making uncomfortable sleeping conditions.

Seattle weather requires extra precautions, including hydration, shade, and frequent cooling breaks.

Onshore flow increasing beginning Monday evening will bring cooler air along with more clouds. Look for temperatures to drop almost 15 degrees by Tuesday.

Onshore flow takes over Monday evening with cooler air and more clouds.

Summer weather all week long

The week ahead will be dry with near seasonal temperatures. We will see a brief warm up for the next FIFA Seattle game on Friday. Plenty of sun and warmish temperatures for the first day of summer on Sunday.

Cooling off by Tuesday with another brief warm up on Friday. (FOX13 Seattle)

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