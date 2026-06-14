Dozens of suspected DUI arrests in King County amid World Cup matches

Law enforcement agencies across western Washington are increasing patrols as the "100 Safe Days of Summer" safety campaign kicks off. The annual campaign coincides with the kickoff of the FIFA World Cup matches.

The traffic safety initiative, which runs through Labor Day, targets distracted and impaired driving. However, over the weekend, there was a spike in traffic violations and arrests in certain areas.

Weekend DUI arrests see drastic increase

Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers and surrounding law enforcement agencies stepped up enforcement over the weekend leading into Seattle's opening World Cup match. In King County alone, troopers arrested 31 drivers for suspected impaired driving over Friday and Saturday.

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson acknowledged that 31 arrests marks a significantly higher volume than a normal weekend. Officials told FOX 13, there are a number of possible reasons behind the increase. Among those reasons could be the nice weather, as well as the World Cup matches.

What they're saying:

"Naturally this is going to create moments where people are celebrating and there may not be realizing that they're impaired," said Drew Anderson, public information officer for the Bellevue Police Department. "They may not make the best decision for them or the community."

Multi-year upward trend in impaired driving

In Bellevue, officers issued several tickets for distracted driving alongside a couple of DUI arrests over the weekend. The recent incidents follow a documented, multi-year upward trend in local impaired driving.

By the numbers:

According to Bellevue Police data, the city recorded 141 DUI-related incidents from January to May. During that same five-month period last year, police reported 127 incidents, up from 99 incidents the year prior.

Law enforcement adapts to international traffic

State and local agencies plan to continuously evaluate traffic data as the soccer tournament progresses.

"After the first match tomorrow we'll look and see, okay, what is the comparison to a normal Monday," Johnson said.

Because the international sporting event draws global travelers, state patrol officials are also actively pushing out targeted messaging. The goal is to ensure visitors from other countries fully understand Washington's specific rules of the road.

Local authorities emphasize that fans should enjoy the historic event but must prioritize community safety before getting behind the wheel.

"Let's celebrate, let's really have fun in this moment that is a World Cup sport event," Anderson said. "But then also let's make alternative plans to get home safely and keep the whole community safe as well."

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