Seattle soccer fans find ways to beat the heat during FIFA World Cup match

The Brief Fans attending World Cup events in Seattle battled unusually hot weather Monday, relying on water, shade and cooling treats to stay comfortable. City officials said they saw few heat-related problems and provided bottled water around the stadium and fan zones. The heat boosted business for local vendors, with one Pioneer Square ice cream shop serving hundreds of customers in just a few hours.



With extreme heat hitting the Pacific Northwest on Monday, soccer fans had to take extra precautions to stay safe in the heat.

What they're saying:

For those working up a sweat over the Egypt vs. Belgium World Cup match on Monday, hats and hydration were a must.

"A lot of water, a lot of walking, having fun," said Antonio, who was visiting from Italy.

"It is hot for Seattle, so we came prepared with bottled water," said Nasim Moghadam, a Seattle resident who attended Monday's watch party in Pioneer Square.

Fans gather in Pioneer Square to watch the FIFA World Cup on a big screen in 90-degree heat. (FOX 13 Seattle)

"We were at the waterfront a few days ago, which is beautiful, but we like it here because there are trees and shade," said Nasim.

Just around the corner, the Pastry Place's soft serve machine was humming along Monday.

Sandra Wechsler, from Santa Fe, New Mexico, opted for the twist with sprinkles.

"What could be better?" said Sandra. "We just found this place that has amazing ice cream and here we are."

Businesses keeping fans cool

"It’s been very, very busy," said Heather Hodge, co-owner of the Pastry Place.

Co-owners Heather and Emily say they were filling orders for ice cream non-stop.

They estimated they served 250 to 300 cones and cups in under six hours.

"I probably have gotten in at least 10 miles in this space today," said Heather.

The two had to figure out their own way to beat the heat as the ice cream shop was getting a bit warm at times.

"The walk-in keeps us cool," said Heather.

An ice cream cup from Pastry Place (FOX 13 Seattle)

Dig deeper:

Kenneth Neafcy, Operations Section Chief for the Unified Command Post and Operations program manager for the city of Seattle Office of Emergency Management, says the city and other agencies and organizations were working together to keep the people safe.

"Overall, we have not seen that many issues related to heat in and around the stadium," said Neafcy. "We do have a number of locations in and around the stadium who are providing bottled water."

As for Seattle's reputation as a rainy and cloudy destination, soccer fans say the recent heat has shattered it.

"I don’t think you have the warm weather like this all the time, but I bet it’s a good time when you have it," said Albert, from Costa Rica.

"We are convinced actually that you always have blue skies and sunny skies because the last 3 days have been beautiful," said Sandra Wechsler, from Santa Fe, New Mexico.

MORE WORLD CUP NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

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