Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy believed to be in Tukwila, WA

The Brief An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for 6-year-old Eliab Carreno, who was last seen Monday night leaving Lynnwood. Authorities believe the missing boy may be in Tukwila and have expressed immediate concerns for his safety. Police are searching for a silver 2010 Ford Fusion with a mismatched Washington license plate, CVF8854.



An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a 6-year-old boy who was last seen in Lynnwood Monday night. The Washington State Patrol believes he may be in Tukwila.

(WSP)

Amber Alert for 6-year-old Eliab Carreno, last seen in Lynnwood

What they're saying:

According to the WSP, 6-year-old Eliab Carreno was last seen at around 9:55 p.m. leaving the 3200 block of 148th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.

He is 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 33 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue-and-white shirt and dark blue pants.

WA Amber Alert: Silver 2010 Ford Fusion

(WSP)

Authorities are searching for a silver 2010 Ford Fusion with Washington license plate CVF8854. Troopers say the plate belongs to another vehicle but has been attached to the Ford Fusion.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office requested the Amber Alert, which was issued by the WSP at around 3:13 a.m. due to concerns for the boy's safety.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

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