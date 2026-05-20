AMBER Alert for child taken by father in Mason County, WA

The Brief An AMBER Alert has been issued for four-year-old Kyson Moen, who was taken by his father, 26-year-old Joshua Moen, during a supervised visit in Shelton, Washington, on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and child were last seen near the 600 block of W Park St and are believed to be traveling in a blue 2005 Honda Pilot with Washington license plate CDE7808. Joshua Moen is described as 5'8" and 180 lbs with specific tattoos on his arm and knuckles, and anyone who spots the pair is urged to call 911 immediately.



The Washington State Patrol has issued an AMBER Alert for 4-year-old Kyson Moen after he was missing from a supervised visit Tuesday afternoon in Shelton. (FOX 13 Seattle / WSP)

State authorities need help finding a child reported missing in Shelton, Washington on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an AMBER alert sent by authorities at 2:42 p.m., four-year-old Kyson Moen was taken by his father, 26-year-old Joshua Moen, during a supervised visit Wednesday afternoon. Washington State Patrol reports they found the suspect vehicle around 3:00 p.m., but gave no other information.

Kyson is described as having brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black Batman shirt. Joshua is described as 5'8", 180 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes, with a "Northwest" and tree tattoo on his left arm, a tattoo on his right knuckles reading "ROCK," and "ROLL" on his left knuckles.

AMBER Alert issued out of Mason County.

Kyson was last seen with his father Joshua near the 600 block of W Park St in Shelton, Washington around 12:30 p.m.

The two are believed to be traveling in Joshua's car, a blue 2005 Honda Pilot with Washington license plate CDE7808.

If you see Kyson or Joshua, you are urged to call 911 immediately.

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