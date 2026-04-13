Lynnwood, WA video shows crash into utility pole, near miss for another driver

The Brief Lynnwood police released dashcam video showing a vehicle rear-ending another car, veering off the road and striking a utility pole that caught fire. Authorities said the at-fault driver admitted to using a cell phone at the time of the crash. Police are using the video to warn travelers about distracted driving.



Police in Lynnwood shared frightening video from earlier this month and are using it to remind drivers to pay attention to the road.

(Lynnwood Police Department)

The dashcam footage shows a vehicle rear-ending another vehicle ahead of it, veering off the road onto the sidewalk and crashing into a utility pole, which caused the pole to fall into the street and ignite.

"This one went from bad… to worse… to way worse," the Lynnwood Police Department wrote on social media.

The utility pole landed next to another vehicle traveling on the roadway, with the streetlight landing just feet away from the driver's windshield.

Authorities say the driver admitted to using a cell phone at the time of the crash.

What they're saying:

"Let this be a reminder, whatever is on your phone can wait," the LPD wrote. "Eyes up. Phone down."

There’s no word whether the driver is facing charges.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Lynnwood Police Department.

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