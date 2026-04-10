Northbound I-405 ramp to I-5 will close overnight in Lynnwood, WA

Drivers passing through Lynnwood overnight Friday into Saturday will have to find alternate routes along I-405 during a planned closure.

What's next:

WSDOT reminded residents of the closure on Friday morning, Apr. 10. A representative for the department told motorists to expect delays during the below time frame:

The I-405 northbound on-ramp to I-5 north will be shut down from 10 p.m. on Apr. 10 until 5 a.m. on Saturday, Apr. 11.

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