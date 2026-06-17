Seattle police chase ends with 5 armed robbery suspects in custody on SR-99

The Brief Five armed robbery suspects are in custody following a citywide vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning. The police response forced the closure of all southbound lanes on State Route 99 at South Atlantic Street. Seattle police expect to release more details about the incident and the suspects later this morning.



Five armed robbery suspects are in custody Wednesday morning after a citywide vehicle pursuit that ended in a major traffic shutdown on SR-99.

5 armed robbery suspects arrested after Seattle police chase

What we know:

The pursuit, which passed through multiple Seattle neighborhoods overnight, ended near the SoDo district where officers managed to apprehend all five suspects.

Just after 4 a.m., the Seattle Department of Transportation sent out a social media alert saying all southbound lanes of SR-99 at South Atlantic Street were blocked by police activity.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the suspects or specific details regarding the initial armed robberies. The Seattle Police Department state that more information is expected to be released later as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department and the Seattle Department of Transportation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

2 Boeing employees among 8 killed in B-52 bomber crash

Stolen Kirkland dog returned to family, investigation continues

Seattle’s hottest day of the year comes with warnings

Seattle boosts security, cleans up notorious spots for World Cup

Seattle police investigate reported shooting near playground

10 years later: Japanese chain restaurant Benihana returns to Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.