Seattle weather: Heat alerts stretch into Monday's FIFA World Cup 2026 match

A strengthening ridge of high pressure delivered another beautiful summer day across Western Washington.

The heat will continue to build on Sunday and Monday as the ridge reaches peak strength. Weather alerts are in effect for western Washington, with temperatures expected to soar into the upper 80s and low 90s. Record heat will be possible at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, especially on Monday.

Seattle weather will remain sunny and dry as highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The heat will arrive as thousands of visitors are in town for FIFA World Cup action. Seattle’s first-ever World Cup match will take place Monday at noon as Belgium faces Egypt.

Fans attending the match or outdoor watch parties will need to take precautions by staying hydrated, wearing light-colored clothing, seeking shade when possible, and limiting strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.

Seattle weather will require fans to stay hydrated and prepare for temperatures near 90 degrees. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Why you should care:

In addition to the heat, elevated fire danger will develop Sunday and Monday as hot temperatures combine with dry conditions. Residents should use caution with any activity that could spark a fire.

Seattle weather will feature warm nights in the 60s that may make it harder for homes to cool down. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Local perspective:

This stretch of heat will be moderately dangerous, especially for vulnerable populations. Overnight temperatures will only fall into the 60s, making it more difficult for homes without air conditioning to cool down.

Anyone spending extended time outdoors should drink plenty of water and check on neighbors who may be sensitive to the heat.

Temperatures will begin to ease on Tuesday as the ridge weakens. Afternoon highs will return to the upper 70s for much of the week. Looking ahead to Friday, temperatures will climb back into the 80s for Team USA’s World Cup match against Australia in Seattle.

Seattle weather will cool back into the upper 70s by midweek before highs return to the 80s next Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Bellevue 'OnlyFans house' human trafficking suspect pleads not guilty

3-alarm warehouse fire in Ballard destroys building

Vicitms of Nippon Dynawave died from alkaline chemical burns

Kent police link murder suspect to 130 mph pursuit crash that killed 2

DNA leads to arrest in $47K jewelry theft in Marysville

SEA airport unveils C Concourse expansion just in time for FIFA, summer travel

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.