WA man charged in Bellevue voyeurism, child molestation case

The Brief A Kent man has been charged after investigators say he filmed children and sexually touched a young child inside a Bellevue Target store. Police allege surveillance video shows the suspect targeting multiple children and young women over roughly 45 minutes before fleeing the store. Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Bellevue police.



A Kent man has been arrested and charged with child molestation and voyeurism after he was accused of filming kids and touching a child as young as six in the Target store at the Factoria Mall in Bellevue.

After seeing the security video, Bellevue Police tell FOX 13 that they believe more victims might be out there.

Bellevue Police say Target's loss prevention team was the first to sound the alarm after Yunus Nuru, 25, was spotted recording children in the store.

Yunus Nuru

"We are doing everything we can to get a fuller scope of just how big this case could be," said Drew Anderson, Bellevue Police Department spokesperson.

Police say security video showed Nuru, seen here outside, appearing to stalk young victims inside for around 45 minutes.

Investigators said in court documents that these images show Nuru following, "numerous female children and young women" while he "filmed their buttocks and genital areas."

Police say in some images, you can see him "concealing his phone" behind a pillar before recording the young woman in front of him.

Photos of Yunus Nuru in court documents

In the picture below, at far left, police say he pointed his phone at what looks like a 10-year-old and then a girl who's looking at swimsuits. Police say the photo at the far right shows him using a shirt to hide his face as "he crouches down and takes photos."

Police say with one victim he, "angled his phone up this child’s shorts on 3 occasions."

"There are still a lot of details we are looking to confirm, just what he was doing," said Anderson.

Investigators say he also targeted a 6-and 8-year-old in the toy aisle by using "his cart in a way he’d likely block the view."

Police went on to say that while both children were focused on the toys, he could be seen "holding his phone with his left hand underneath the smallest girl's dress."

Court documents state that a customer ultimately confronted him after seeing him trying to record other victims. Police say he fled after the confrontation and then "apparently hides in a stairwell and removes his shirt before getting into a silver Ford Focus."

Investigators tracked the car and arrested him.

"This suspect could be associated with many other crimes," said Anderson.

Police ask that you call 425–577-5656 if you suspect him in another crime or were victimized.

"We unfortunately believe there could be more victims out there," said Anderson.

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