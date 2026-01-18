Rashid Shaheed's touchdown causes seismic spike in Seattle, Seahawks NFC championship bound

The Brief The very first play of Saturday's game left commentators and fans alike both stunned and rowdy. Spectators celebrated so intensely it actually shook the earth beneath the stadium, according to seismologists. The NFC championship game this Saturday, Jan. 24 will test fan excitement yet again at Lumen Field.



Seismologists say Seattle fans were so excited by an early game touchdown that the tens of thousands of cheering spectators actually caused a rumble in the area that fans are now calling the "Speedquake" or "Rashidquake." Tom Brady was reportedly stunned by the sheer volume of the stadium while commentating from the Seahawks' home field.

As tens of thousands of residents and visitors alike cheered on the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Saturday, scientists not so far away quickly noticed an uptick in seismic activity around the stadium.

By the numbers:

Rashid Shaheed returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to give Seattle a quick 7-0 lead just 13 seconds into the game. This early success set off a wave of celebrations in the crowd. The Seahawks eventually beat the San Francisco 49ers in a 41-6 victory.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 17: Rashid Shaheed #22 of the Seattle Seahawks returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lumen Field on January 17, 2026 in Expand

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network kept a running seismic meter up throughout the game to measure the earth shaking underneath the weight of nearly 70,000 championship-hungy Seahawks fans. The scientists will again monitor activity for the NFC championship game in Seattle this weekend.

"I definitely felt a rumble. On the Richter scale, that had to have registered something. That was so loud. I wasn’t here for the Beast Quake, but I can’t imagine it was much louder than what I saw right there," Brady said in the moments after the touchdown in the first play.

The PNSN later posted a full map out of big moments from the game, showing spikes in seismic activity from loyal Seahawks fans on Jan. 17.

