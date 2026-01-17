LIVE: 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks scores, updates in NFL divisional playoffs

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in a rivalry NFC divisional round playoff game. Seattle earned the homefield advantage and the No. 1 seed after beating the 49ers in Week 18 and riding a seven-game winning streak. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Lumen Field, with the game airing locally on FOX 13. Watch "Gameday on FOX 13" pregame coverage starting at 3 p.m.



The day Seattle football fans have been dreaming about for years, is finally here.

The Seattle Seahawks will host the San Francisco 49ers Saturday in a prime-time NFC divisional round playoff game. It marks the first home playoff game for the Seahawks since 2020 (a 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams), and the first with fans in the stadium since 2016 (a 26-6 win over the Detroit Lions).

Quarterback Sam Darnold is officially listed as questionable to play due to an oblique injury suffered in practice on Thursday. However, both Darnold and head coach Mike Macdonald are optimistic Darnold will be able to play against the 49ers.

Keep reading for the latest scores, updates and highlights as the Seahawks take on the 49ers in a NFC divisional round playoff game, and get one step closer to the Super Bowl.

Sam Darnold officially ACTIVE for the Seahawks - 3:35 p.m.

Despite feeling something amiss in his left oblique during practice on Thursday, quarterback Sam Darnold is active for Saturday night's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Darnold did not come out onto the field for early warmups. Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe handled the early work for Seattle while Darnold remained absent. It could be a choice to limit the total number of throws Darnold attempts to make today.

Tackle Josh Jones was ruled out on Thursday due to a knee injury. Amari Kight will serve as the backup swing tackle to Charles Cross, who returns to the starting lineup after a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

Five rookies make up the rest of the inactives for Seattle. Milroe is inactive, but will serve as the emergency third quarterback. The Seahawks could have elected to make Milroe active for this game with the uncertainty around Darnold, but he'll only be available to play if Darnold and Lock become unavailable.

Offensive linemen Bryce Cabeldue and Mason Richman, linebacker Jared Ivey, and defensive end Rylie Mills round out the inactives for Seattle.

Running back Velus Jones Jr. was elevated from the practice squad to add a third running back to the group behind Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.

How to watch the Seahawks vs 49ers playoff game on TV – 3 p.m.

The Seahawks and 49ers will face off in the NFC divisional round at 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, Jan. 17.

The NFL playoff game will air on FOX 13 in the Seattle area. You can watch "Gameday on FOX 13" for pregame coverage starting at 3 p.m. and postgame analysis.

Kevin Burkhardt will call the play-by-play while Tom Brady will provide color analysis, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sidelines.

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to FOX One or NFL+.

How to listen to the Seahawks vs 49ers playoff game on the radio – 3 p.m.

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM 226, 225 or 88, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

The winner of the NFC divisional round playoff game will advance to the NFC championship game

This will be the Seahawks' second consecutive game against the 49ers, having beaten them in Week 18 to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and also earning a first-round bye.

The winner of Saturday's divisional game will advance to the NFC championship on Sunday, Jan. 25 at 3:30 p.m. PST.

The Chicago Bears will host the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round on the other side of the bracket.

If the Seahawks advance to host the NFC championship, it would be the second postseason meeting between the Seahawks and Rams, but the first to have fans in attendance. The Rams beat Seattle 30-20 in the Wild Card round of the 2020 playoffs after the Seahawks won the NFC West to serve as the host. No fans were able to attend due to ongoing restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rams are the only team to beat the Seahawks in the playoffs at Lumen Field. The St. Louis Rams beat Seattle by a 27-20 margin in the Wild Card round of the 2004 playoffs as well.

The Seahawks and Bears have met in the playoffs twice before. Both games have been in Chicago with the Bears emerging victorious, beating Seattle 27-24 in overtime in the 2006 playoffs, and by a 35-24 margin in the 2010 playoffs.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting and the Seattle Seahawks.

