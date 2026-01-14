Seattle’s ‘Hawk Alley’ cleared of RVs, tents ahead of Seahawks playoff game

The Brief The city of Seattle cleared the long-standing homeless encampments along Utah Avenue in SODO on January 13, just days before the Seahawks' major home playoff game. Superfan Wallace Watts, known as "Captain Seahawk," is calling for fans to reclaim the area—formerly known as "Hawk Alley"—for a massive pregame tailgate this Saturday. The Seahawks are scheduled to host the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field this Saturday, January 17, at 5:00 p.m. for the NFC Divisional Round.



Before the pandemic, Utah Avenue in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood was a familiar game-day gathering spot for Seahawks fans, lined with tailgates and nicknamed "Hawk Alley." But after COVID-19, RVs and tents filled the street, and the large crowds disappeared.

Now, just days before a major Seahawks playoff game, the encampments are suddenly gone and one of the team’s most recognizable superfans believes his call to fellow fans may have helped spark attention to the area.

The backstory:

Wallace Watts, known as "Captain Seahawk" for his longtime devotion to the team, recorded cellphone video of Utah Avenue about a week ago while driving through the area.

"I asked a question on Facebook — ‘Would you come if it was cleared out?’" said Watts. "I got all this negative response: ‘It’s dangerous’, ‘My windows will be smashed’, ‘It’s dirty, it’s smelly.’"

When Watts returned days later, the street looked dramatically different.

"It got clean, and I’m like, ‘What the heck happened?’" said Watts. "To me, it was the act of a football god."

The cleanup, however, was not divine intervention. While reporting in the area, FOX 13 Seattle found a notice posted on a chain-link fence indicating a scheduled cleanup by the city of Seattle, specifically dated for Jan. 13.

"Right now, I’m working with Seattle parking to have this blocked off for two weeks," said Watts. "This is a massive playoff game, and I really want the world to see that Seattle really is a beautiful place."

Local perspective:

Watts said he cares about the wellbeing of people experiencing homelessness, but believes it’s time to restore the pregame tradition that once defined the area. Standing along Utah Avenue, Watts described what Hawk Alley looked like several years ago.

"There was barbeques, there were parties, there was loud music," he said.

Watts shared he has seen similar tailgating traditions thrive in other NFL cities while traveling to nearly every Seahawks road game.

"When I was in Pittsburgh, I had that same feeling, same vibe," he said. "I’m like, ‘What happened to ours?’ Because years ago, we used to come down here, and it was completely packed."

Watts said the decline began during the pandemic.

"I believe it stopped in COVID. During COVID, it kind of died off and then the homeless started coming in," he said, adding that some fans told him they had experienced break-ins and theft.

With the street now cleared, Watts is urging Seahawks fans to return.

"So it is a big event to get these three or four blocks cleaned up to look just amazing as it is right now, and I’m asking for all the 12s to come down get your barbeques ready," said Watts. "12s are back, and we’re going to have the biggest tailgate party ever this Saturday."

FOX 13 contacted Mayor Katie Wilson’s office about the cleanup.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

