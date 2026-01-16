Top Seattle bars for 49ers fans to watch the NFL Divisional playoffs

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday, Jan. 17, at Lumen Field. This story lists bars in the greater Seattle area where San Francisco 49ers fans can meet and watch the game. Information on how to watch the game at home is included at the end of the story.



The Seattle Seahawks will host their rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday for the first time since 2014. The rivalry between the two NFC West heavyweights has produced tense, competitive games dating back decades.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: San Francisco 49ers fans cheer their team against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

For 49ers fans who aren't attending the game at Lumen Field, finding a local bar in enemy territory can be a challenge, especially when many venues around the state are decked out with blue and green "12" flags supporting the Seahawks.

Seattle Faithful, a local booster club that connects San Francisco 49ers fans in the greater Seattle area, has compiled a list of bars where patrons in red and gold gear are more likely to outnumber those in Seahawks colors.

What they're saying:

"Many folks are imports here, just like us, that may have suffered years of having to watch games in the presence of the enemy," the group's mission statement reads. "It is our goal to make it that not a single Niners fan in this area is Faithful alone!"

Here are the best San Francisco 49ers bars in the Seattle area

Seattle

Kells Irish Pub – Located at 1916 Post Alley in Downtown Seattle. This bar accepts all ages.

Tom's Watch Bar – Located at 105 Lenny Wilkens Way in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. This bar accepts all ages.

Everett

Cactus Moon Saloon – Located at 717 128th Street Southwest A116 in Everett, Washington. This bar is 21+.

Federal Way

Billy McHale's – Located at 1320 South 324th Street in Federal Way, Washington. This bar accepts all ages.

Tacoma

Tacoma Comedy Club – Located at 3829 6th Avenue in Tacoma, Washington. This bar accepts all ages.

Bremerton

Cloverleaf Sports Bar & Grill – Located at 1240 Hollis Street in Bremerton, Washington. This bar accepts all ages.

"While we all deal with the noise from the 12s, we should always represent ourselves, the group, the 49ers and other Faithful worldwide with class. Trash talk is part of football, and we absolutely will do plenty of that. However, we ask all Seattle Faithful members to refrain from engaging in excessive vulgar confrontations, fights and anything else that might land you in a troubling situation. We have a zero-tolerance policy for discriminatory language and actions." — Seattle Faithful

When is the 49ers vs Seahawks NFL playoff game?

The Seahawks and 49ers will face off in the NFC Divisional Round at 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, Jan. 17.

What TV channel is the 49ers vs Seahawks NFL playoff game on?

The 49ers vs Seahawks NFL playoff game will air on FOX 13 in the Seattle area. You can watch "Gameday on FOX 13" for pregame coverage starting at 3 p.m. and postgame analysis.

Kevin Burkhardt will call the play-by-play while Tom Brady will provide color analysis, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sidelines.

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to FOX One or NFL+.

What radio station is the 49ers vs Seahawks NFL game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM 226, 225 or 88, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Seattle Faithful and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

