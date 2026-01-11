Seattle Seahawks to host San Francisco 49ers in Divisional Round of NFC Playoffs

article

The Brief The Seahawks will face the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs next weekend. Date and time are still yet to be announced. The 49ers advanced with a 23-19 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. It will be the third postseason meeting between Seattle an San Francisco with the home team winning each of the two previous meetings. The Seahawks beat the 49ers 23-17 in the 2013 NFC Championship and the 49ers beat Seattle 41-23 in the 2022 Wild Card round.



It will be a Round Three matchup with the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers for the Seattle Seahawks in their Divisional Round playoff game next week.

The Seahawks will host the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs after the 49ers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 23-19 on Sunday to advance.

Seattle beat the 49ers in Santa Clara 13-3 in the first game of the regular season to clinch the No. 1 seed, home field advantage and a first-round bye throughout the playoffs. San Francisco beat the Seahawks by a 17-13 margin in Week 1 of the season.

The 49ers lost star tight end George Kittle to a torn right Achilles tendon in the game and he'll be out next week. With several key injuries across the league this weekend, it highlights the importance of getting the week off for Seattle and staying healthy as they chase another Super Bowl appearance.

It will be the third postseason meeting between the Seahawks and 49ers, with the home team winning each of the two prior meetings. The Seahawks beat the 49ers 23-17 in the 2013 NFC Championship en route to winning Super Bowl XLVIII over the Denver Broncos for their first Lombardi Trophy.

The 49ers then beat the Seahawks in Seattle's last playoff appearance in 2022, pulling away in the second half for a 41-23 victory in Santa Clara in the Wild Card round.

Three of the four remaining teams in the NFC Playoffs are from the NFC West.

Who would be the opponent for the NFC Championship?

The Chicago Bears will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round on the other side of the bracket after their 31-27 comeback win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. The winner of that matchup would come to Seattle for the NFC Championship game if the Seahawks beat the 49ers next week.

It would be the second postseason meeting between the Seahawks and Rams, but the first to have fans in attendance. The Rams beat Seattle 30-20 in the Wild Card round of the 2020 playoffs after the Seahawks won the NFC West to serve as the host. No fans were able to attend due to ongoing restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rams are the only team to beat the Seahawks in the playoffs at Lumen Field. The St. Louis Rams beat Seattle by a 27-20 in the Wild Card round of the 2004 playoffs as well.

The Seahawks and Bears have met in the playoffs twice before. Both games have been in Chicago with the Bears emerging victorious, beating Seattle 27-24 in overtime in the 2006 playoffs, and by a 35-24 margin in the 2010 playoffs.

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story came from the NFL and FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba named AP first-team All-Pro, 4 named to second-team

Seattle Seahawks take over girls flag football at Everett Memorial Stadium

Seattle Seahawks confident in Sam Darnold after he flopped in his playoff debut last season

Seahawks Notebook: Charles Cross, Elijah Arroyo return to practice

Browns request interview with Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, per report

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.