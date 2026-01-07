Seahawks Notebook: Charles Cross, Elijah Arroyo return to practice

article

The Brief Rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo was designated to return from injured reserve. Arroyo missed the final four games of the season with a knee injury. Left tackle Charles Cross returned to practice after missing the last three games with a hamstring strain. Cross signed a new four-year extension with Seattle on Tuesday. "It means a lot to me," Cross said. "This team, this organization, I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."



The Seattle Seahawks saw two pieces of their offense return to the practice field on Wednesday.

Rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo was designated to return from injured reserve, and left tackle Charles Cross returned to practice after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury.

"I was happy to be back at practice," Cross said, despite the group being out in the rain.

Arroyo missed the final four games of the regular season due to a knee injury sustained in the team's 37-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons in early December. Arroyo is the eighth player designated to return from injured reserve by Seattle.

While there is a maximum of eight return designations available during the season, teams get an extra two in the playoffs. That leaves players such as running back George Holani, linebacker Chazz Surratt and wide receiver Tory Horton still eligible to return as well, though Horton isn't expected to be able to.

Arroyo has played in 13 games this season for Seattle, recording 15 catches for 179 yards and one touchdown.

Cross was injured on the game-winning field goal of the victory over the Indianapolis Colts when he pulled his hamstring while having a leg slide out into a split.

"I didn't have a fear of not being able to come back," Cross said of his concern over the injury. "I believe in myself. I believe in the training staff and doing everything I can to come back and help the team."

Cross is expected to be available for Seattle's first playoff game next week. Cross noted the extra two days of practice this week will help get him back into form.

"I feel like it'll help me a lot just being able to recover and get the reps, get more reps in and refine what I've been working on," he said.

Cross' return to practice comes on the heels of signing a new four-year contract extension with the team on Tuesday that will keep him under contract through the 2030 season.

"It means a lot to me," Cross said. "This team, this organization, I wouldn't want to be anywhere else. This place is definitely special, and I believe that and in everyone in this building. … I was drafted here. The teammates, the team, the camaraderie that we have, the relationships. Means the world to me."

Right tackle Abe Lucas signed a three-year extension with Seattle before the season starting, which keeps him under contract through 2028. Grey Zabel, Jalen Sundell, Anthony Bradford, Olu Oluwatimi, Christian Haynes, Bryce Cabeldue, Mason Richman and Amari Kight are all under contract beyond this season as well, which will keep continuity among the offensive line group.

"I'm very excited about it," Cross said. "Just the O-line room, the guys in there, they're great guys. I feel like we have a great rapport. We're just one big brotherhood. So just continue to grow and get better from week to week and go on from year to year."

The Seahawks do not have to release injury reports this week without an opponent to play. However, the team is expected to have everyone available for their playoff opener, including Cross, Arroyo and safety Coby Bryant (knee).

