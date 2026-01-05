Seahawks Notebook: Falcons request interview with Klint Kubiak

article

The Brief The Falcons have reportedly requested a head coaching interview with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Atlanta fired head coach Raheem Morris on Sunday night. The Seahawks have had three of their best rushing performances of the season over the last three weeks by narrowing their focus with the playbook. Seattle will practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week before taking the weekend off. They'll return to work on Monday ahead of the postseason opener.



The byproduct of success in the NFL is that other teams come looking for the next fix for their organizations.

With the Seattle Seahawks clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC, they are likely going to be on the receiving end of multiple requests for coaching and front office candidates for jobs across the league,

The first request came from the Atlanta Falcons for offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, according to multiple reports.

Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed reports that Kubiak had been requested for interviews for open head coaching jobs, though he didn't state any specific teams.

"I think part of our vision of what we want to create here is a team where coaches want to work and they can feel like they're getting developed too, and they're getting opportunities," Macdonald said. "So, if we're doing what we're supposed to on the field, those opportunities are going to come, and it's great that some of those are happening. We're cheering those guys on.

"It's a little bittersweet to a certain degree that you might lose a great person and a great coach from your team, but not enough to stymie their progress. We're definitely rooting for those people and encouraging them to look at it if it's a great opportunity for them."

Atlanta fired Raheem Morris after beating the New Orleans Saints to close out their season on Sunday night. Morris spent two years as head coach of the Falcons after consecutive 8-9 seasons. Morris previously served as the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams for three years, including their Super Bowl victory in 2022.

Under Kubiak, the Seahawks led the NFL in scoring differential at plus-191, are third in points scored with 483, and are eighth in total yards at 351.4 yards per game.

Mike Macdonald on running game improvement.

The Seahawks have posted three of their best rushing performances of the season in consecutive weeks entering the playoffs.

While the 198 rushing yards against the Arizona Cardinals early in the season remains as the top output of the year, the Seahawks have rushed for 171 yards against the Los Angeles Rams, 163 yards against the Carolina Panthers, and 180 yards against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night.

So what has fueled the improvement in recent weeks for Seattle? Streamlining the effort.

"We have a better idea of how much we can handle on a week-to-week basis," Macdonald said. "How many runs can we carry? How many different types of runs? How many different formations can we build it out of it? How much do you put on your quarterback's plate? … How much stuff can we bring into a game where we have the right balance of answers and enough scheme to really give us an advantage or we feel like it's an advantage. Then there’s a balance of how much can you actually execute given the amount of reps throughout the week?

"So, I think that's been something that we've chiseled away at throughout the year and really throughout the last month like since the bye. Coming out of the Thursday game, we really had a better understanding of what that balance is, so it's helped us.

Essentially, the Seahawks have trimmed the menu size they're taking into games. It's not a Cheesecake Factory-sized novel with everything in the playbook available every week. It's a more concise collection based on their strengths and the game plan for the week.

Macdonald said they haven't made any wild changes to what they're trying to accomplish with the ground attack, but just refine the approach in a more effective way.

For playoff football in January, having a strong running game rolling will be a tremendous benefit for the Seahawks.

Notes

– Mike Macdonald praised left tackle Charles Cross for what he brings to the locker room after Cross reached a four-year extension with the team on Sunday.

"He's got such a great spirit to him, and he’s a great teammate," Macdonald said. "Very unselfish, extremely hard worker, humble, confident, all those things. They come in all sorts of different personalities, and he's authentic to him, and I think his teammates really respect the heck out of him. He's been great for Grey (Zabel) since Grey walked in the door. That's what you see, and then, he’s just a great person, really is.

"Turns out he's a great football player too."

– The Seahawks will practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week before taking the weekend off and returning for a day of work on Monday.

"It's a little tricky because you don't know what day you're going to play, and you're not sure who you're going to play yet," Macdonald said. "So, there's a balance of trying to stay ready, stay sharp, but also be able to take advantage of the opportunity we have to take care of our bodies and get as fresh as possible."

– Macdonald didn't have any definitive updates on the injuries to Cross or safety Coby Bryant. He said the timeline remains the same with the team optimistic they'll be back for the Divisional Round game next week.

"I haven't gotten the update on the guys that have been out," he said. "The timetable is still the way we said it at the end of last week, where we're still optimistic to have them back either during practice this week or sometime next week."

Seahawks 2026 Opponents Set

With the regular season over, the Seahawks know who they'll be playing next season.

Seattle is scheduled to play the NFC East and AFC West next year, with games against the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers determined by their first-place finish in the NFC West.

The Seahawks are scheduled for nine home games, though they could lose one to an international game. Seattle is one of a few teams remaining who have not lost a home game to play overseas, and that streak could end next year. But nothing on that front has been announced.

Home:

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs

Chicago Bears

New England Patriots

Road:

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Carolina Panthers

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

