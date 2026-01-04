Seattle Seahawks reach four-year extension with left tackle Charles Cross

article

The Brief The Seahawks reached an agreement with left tackle Charles Cross on a four-year extension on Sunday, sources confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle. The deal is reportedly worth $104.4 million, which is the largest contract for a non-quarterback in franchise history. It's the fourth-highest average salary among left tackles in the NFL at $26.1 million a year. Cross is now under contract through the 2030 season.



The base numbers of the deal will give Cross an average of $26.1 million a year, which would rank fourth highest in the NFL among left tackles behind Rashawn Slater of the Los Angeles Chargers ($28.5 million/year), Tristan Wirfs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($28.1 million/year), and Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers ($27.6 million/year).

Seattle picked up Cross' fifth-year option on his rookie contract in April, which was set to pay him a fully guaranteed $17.56 million in 2026. His new deal will reportedly pay him $40.5 million in the first year of the new deal. The extension will cover the ensuing four years to keep Cross under contract through the 2030 season.

"I want to be in Seattle for my career," Cross said during training camp in July. "That’s something I’ve always thought of and wanted for myself. Hopefully we can get something done and it'll go that way."

The Seahawks don't negotiate new contracts with more than one year left on the existing deal. But with the 2025 season coming to a close, they took care of a piece of business for the offseason early.

Cross missed the final three games of the regular season with a hamstring injury, but the team is optimistic he will return to action for Seattle's first playoff game in two weeks.

Seattle also signed right tackle Abe Lucas to a contact extension at the start of the regular season, meaning their bookend tackles are now under contract together for the next three years.

Seahawks 2026 Opponents Set

With the regular season over, the Seahawks know who they'll be playing next season.

Seattle is scheduled to play the NFC East and AFC West next year, with games against the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers determined by their first-place finish in the NFC West.

The Seahawks are scheduled for nine home games, though they could lose one to an international game. Seattle is one of a few teams remaining who have not lost a home game to play overseas, and that streak could end next year. But nothing on that front has been announced.

Home:

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs

Chicago Bears

New England Patriots

Road:

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Carolina Panthers

